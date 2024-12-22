Everything We Know About Hillary Clinton's Foray Into Showbiz
In a move that merges her lifelong political passion with the arts, Hillary Clinton has stepped into the world of Broadway. Alongside Malala Yousafzai (whose net worth will surprise you), Clinton co-produced "Suffs", a musical exploring the women's suffrage movement, which began its Broadway run in 2024. This marks Clinton's first foray into the entertainment business, and given the play's focus on women's rights and breaking the glass ceiling, it is a perfect fit for the trailblazing politician.
Written by Shaina Taub (pictured above with Clinton), "Suffs" tells the story of women's fight for the right to vote. Speaking with the Associated Press, Clinton revealed, "I became very interested in women's history through my own work, and writing and reading." The politician's passion for highlighting women's struggles is unsurprising, given the many obstacles Clinton has overcome throughout her own career. Speaking of the show's off-Broadway production, she continued, "I was thrilled because it just helps to fill a big gap in our awareness of the long, many-decades struggle for suffrage."
When Clinton was asked to be a producer of "Suffs," she pounced at the opportunity. Clinton was also directly involved in the musical's move to the Broadway stage, going to some rehearsals and offering guidance to improve the show. She even joked about her hands-on role, saying, "I sent notes, because I was told that's what producers do."
The critical success and commercial struggles of Suffs
When "Suffs" premiered on Broadway, it was met with significant critical acclaim, earning six nominations at the Tony Awards. Shaina Taub went on to win the Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical categories.
Hillary Clinton's involvement in the project garnered significant attention. During the 2024 Tony Awards, Clinton took to the stage and delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of voting in the then-upcoming presidential election. A video shared by Deadline on X, formerly Twitter, showed Clinton receiving thunderous applause before she even began talking. Her speech tied the women's suffrage fight to today's political climate, reinforcing how art can be used as a tool for political activism.
However, despite the critical acclaim, "Suffs" struggled to find its audience at the box office. According to the New York Times, the ticket sales weren't strong enough to keep it going. In October 2024, the show's producers (which includes lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman) shared that the Broadway run would end in January 2025. But it was revealed that a national tour of "Suffs" was set to begin in Seattle later that year.