Everything We Know About Hillary Clinton's Foray Into Showbiz

In a move that merges her lifelong political passion with the arts, Hillary Clinton has stepped into the world of Broadway. Alongside Malala Yousafzai, Clinton co-produced "Suffs", a musical exploring the women's suffrage movement, which began its Broadway run in 2024. This marks Clinton's first foray into the entertainment business, and given the play's focus on women's rights and breaking the glass ceiling, it is a perfect fit for the trailblazing politician.

Written by Shaina Taub (pictured above with Clinton), "Suffs" tells the story of women's fight for the right to vote. Speaking with the Associated Press, Clinton revealed, "I became very interested in women's history through my own work, and writing and reading." The politician's passion for highlighting women's struggles is unsurprising, given the many obstacles Clinton has overcome throughout her own career. Speaking of the show's off-Broadway production, she continued, "I was thrilled because it just helps to fill a big gap in our awareness of the long, many-decades struggle for suffrage."

When Clinton was asked to be a producer of "Suffs," she pounced at the opportunity. Clinton was also directly involved in the musical's move to the Broadway stage, going to some rehearsals and offering guidance to improve the show. She even joked about her hands-on role, saying, "I sent notes, because I was told that's what producers do."

