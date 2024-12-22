Morena Baccarin And Ben McKenzie Live A Really Lavish Life

Ben McKenzie first captured our hearts as the sweet, wayward teen Ryan Atwood in the noughties hit TV series "The O.C." Sure, we loved Adam Brody's Seth Cohen and Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper, but our younger selves could only dream about becoming Mrs. McKenzie. Luckily for Morena Baccarin, it's a beautiful reality. Not to be outdone by her husband, the actor has been working hard in the industry for years, gaining a reputation for playing edgy and complex characters. To Marvel fans, Baccarin may be best known as Deadpool's love interest in the hit movies helmed by Ryan Reynolds. Although they may spend their lives earning big paychecks for playing make-believe, Baccarin and McKenzie have carved out an illustrious real life for themselves that is better than any movie.

They may not be on the front cover of every magazine or regularly feature in gossip columns, but that doesn't mean that the actors aren't enjoying the spoils of their labor behind the scenes. Even with three kids to feed and water, these two working entertainers make sure that they live the good life, going on plenty of vacations, enjoying lavish date nights, and even making the most out of their real estate portfolio over the years. There's something so understated about them that just screams luxury — and we're here for it. Let's take a look at the finer things in life these Hollywood A-listers get to make the most of.