Morena Baccarin And Ben McKenzie Live A Really Lavish Life
Ben McKenzie first captured our hearts as the sweet, wayward teen Ryan Atwood in the noughties hit TV series "The O.C." Sure, we loved Adam Brody's Seth Cohen and Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper, but our younger selves could only dream about becoming Mrs. McKenzie. Luckily for Morena Baccarin, it's a beautiful reality. Not to be outdone by her husband, the actor has been working hard in the industry for years, gaining a reputation for playing edgy and complex characters. To Marvel fans, Baccarin may be best known as Deadpool's love interest in the hit movies helmed by Ryan Reynolds. Although they may spend their lives earning big paychecks for playing make-believe, Baccarin and McKenzie have carved out an illustrious real life for themselves that is better than any movie.
They may not be on the front cover of every magazine or regularly feature in gossip columns, but that doesn't mean that the actors aren't enjoying the spoils of their labor behind the scenes. Even with three kids to feed and water, these two working entertainers make sure that they live the good life, going on plenty of vacations, enjoying lavish date nights, and even making the most out of their real estate portfolio over the years. There's something so understated about them that just screams luxury — and we're here for it. Let's take a look at the finer things in life these Hollywood A-listers get to make the most of.
They have an impressive real estate portfolio
The stunning transformation of Morena Baccarin has been a wonder to behold over the years. Long before she was Mrs. McKenzie, Baccarin was busy making waves in Hollywood. She starred in the short-lived but much-loved sci-fi series "Firefly" and had a long stint in the hit show "Homeland." All of her past projects are money in the bank, and it's no big secret that stars like to invest in real estate to protect their assets. McKenzie, having starred on his own popular show, "Gotham", isn't shy of a few dollars either. Between them, the couple has owned some impressive properties over the years that most of us could only fantasize about living in.
In 2018, less than a year after the lovers got hitched, Baccarin decided to offload her swanky Los Angeles duplex. The property came complete with not one but two kitchens, along with a decked patio area for entertaining guests, with plenty of cacti thrown in for good measure. The actor listed the Atwater Village home for $849,000. It was a busy year for the couple, as they also listed a beautiful Riverhouse property in New York City's Battery Park City for $2.675 million.
The New York condo wasn't short of luxurious features either, boasting over 1,524 square feet of space and a round-the-clock doorman to the building to make sure none of the riff-raff gets in. Although the couple has kept their more recent property escapades on the down-low, fans do occasionally get the odd glimpse of their family home. In early 2024, Baccarin shared a photo of the couple's home on Instagram, which showcased a room with bright yellow walls and hardwood floors.
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin attend lots of glam events
The cast of "The O.C." have all gone on to do different things. Adam Brody had a resurgence of popularity in 2024 thanks to his Netflix show "Nobody Wants This," and we can't forget Rachel Bilson's ill-fated relationship with Hayden Christensen. While all of the stars still gain attention for one thing or another, Ben McKenzie has largely managed to keep his nose clean, avoid controversy, and most of all, keep doing what he loves in the process. Both McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have worked steadily over the years, and attending glamorous events all over Hollywood is part and parcel of that deal.
The pair first met while working on the hit Batman spin-off series "Gotham," with McKenzie playing the main character James Gordon and Baccarin signing up for Leslie Thompkins. They have been spotted arm in arm at press events and premieres throughout the years, including at the screening for the show in New York back in December 2018. In 2023, they walked the carpet at the ironically titled Gotham Awards, with McKenzie looking sharp in a black suit with a crisp white shirt, while Baccarin looked every inch the Hollywood idol in a silk slip with lace detailing. Of course, some of their most notable outings in recent years have been to promote the "Deadpool" movies.
In July 2024, Baccarin and McKenzie brushed shoulders with stars like Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds when they attended the New York premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine." Baccarin wore a striking black leather zip-up gown for the event and sported a short bob hairdo, giving her a femme fatale aesthetic that matched perfectly with the movie genre.
They vacation in Europe
There are so many popular celeb vacation spots that it's almost hard to keep track, but Europe is definitely up there with the best of them. With plenty of gorgeous beaches, sun, sea, and stores, it's not hard to see why stars flock to this part of the world. Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie particularly like Greece, which they visited in the summer of 2023. McKenzie shared a photograph of his wife on Instagram to celebrate the break, alongside the caption, "How's our vacation going, you ask?" The photo showed Baccarin in a terracotta swimsuit playing around in a large luxury pool.
This break in Zakynthos looked undeniably amazing, but the trip didn't end there. A few days later, Baccarin shared a photo of herself playing with her son in front of Windsor Castle, the location of many royal weddings. While Europe seems to be a favorite destination for these two, they don't limit themselves, either.
In September 2023, Baccarin took to Instagram once again to share a selfie with a pool and lush greenery in the background, thanking Mexico's St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya for a great trip. This luxury vaycay spot is a Marriott-owned resort that offers guests beachfront views, a spa, and a well-equipped gym, as well as fine dining options and more. At the time of writing in December 2024, a stay at the end of January will set you back just over $1,000 a night for a deluxe guest room with an ocean view. You know what they say — you get what you pay for, and this couple clearly isn't afraid to splash the cash.
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin got hitched at Brooklyn's swanky botanical garden
We love celebrity weddings – not to mention all the gorgeous celebrity wedding dresses. Seeing two stars in love and throwing a lavish celebration is a good news day for tabloids, as it often gains a lot of attention. Back in the day, magazines like People would pay thousands to A-listers for exclusive photographs, which they would then publish in a special issue. Although it still happens every now and then, it's not quite the cash cow it once was thanks to the internet. Then, there are other celebrity couples, like Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin, who decide to keep their wedding day as private as possible, even refraining from sharing sweet snaps on their social media pages. That doesn't necessarily mean it was a low-key affair, though.
The two actors went public in 2015 and got engaged in 2016 following the birth their daughter, Frances Laiz, earlier that year. It wasn't Baccarin's first trip down the aisle, having previously been married to Austin Chick. However, they made it special by throwing their wedding bash at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in 2017. To make the day even more special, it was held on Baccarin's 38th birthday in June.
A wedding at this prestigious and beloved NYC gem isn't cheap, coming in at around $43,000 for a peak date. Once you add in all of the personalized quirks and extras, you could easily be looking at $50,000 plus. The venue holds an impressive 300 guests and has plenty of incredible backdrops for memorable photos. Interestingly, their characters in "Gotham" also got hitched in the series, so this may be a case of life imitating art.
Morena Baccarin gets designer glam
If there's one thing that stars know how to do, it's how to look after their appearance. Making sure they have the right jaw-dropping outfit for an event is crucial, and so is looking after their skin and making sure their makeup is on point. We all know what happens when the paparazzi catch you looking a little frayed around the edges, and it's never flattering. Morena Baccarin, like many of her contemporaries, doesn't scrimp when it comes to glam. The actor is always immaculately turned out at events, with her brunette tresses shining and her flawless skin giving off a subtle glow. But even natural beauties like Baccarin need a little help.
In July 2024, makeup artist Sara Hill posted a photograph of Baccarin looking every inch the star she is. Hill was responsible for the makeup, while Liam Curran was called in for hair, to give Baccarin a slicked-back power bob. Stylist Caterina Ospina, who was brought in to dress Baccarin, has had some very high-profile clients such as "The Crown" star Claire Foy and superstar singer turned actor Lady Gaga, so Baccarin was in good company.
Baccarin is so invested in glam that she has a whole highlight on her Instagram page dedicated to skincare and makeup. Multiple clips show products by brands such as Stila, Lina Hanson, Éminence, and Make Up For Ever, with Baccarin thanking the companies as well as showing off her looks. Facials are part of Baccarin's routine, too, with the actor sharing a photograph of herself enjoying a steamy facial in October 2023.
Ben McKenzie is a New York Times best-selling author
Many actors use their fame to diversify, with some launching successful music careers (one needs only to look at the evolution of Ariana Grande for evidence of that) and others taking their hard-earned cash and investing in business or property. Others decide to go down the author route, and it usually works out pretty well. Still, we didn't have Ben McKenzie becoming a New York Times Bestseller on our 2023 bingo cards — but we should have. Before he was a famous actor, McKenzie graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Foreign Affairs and Economics. He's passionate about the subject, which is why he put pen to paper to write "Easy Money," a novel crafted in collaboration with journalist Jacob Silverman, that discusses why cryptocurrency is such a terrible idea.
"If you don't tell it [from my perspective] then it's just like every other snooty economics book, very condescending, overly technical, all the things that quite frankly I always hated about economics," McKenzie told Entertainment Weekly, admitting that his fame helped when it came to researching the topic and getting access to meetings. The book immediately climbed to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list, which is arguably more than McKenzie had hoped for. "At a minimum, we would get some of 'The O.C.' fans to read the book," the actor joked in the EW interview. Given just how successful his first foray into the writing world was, it wouldn't be surprising if McKenzie continued down this path in the future. After all, bestselling authors often take home a decent paycheck.
Morena was featured in Photobook in 2024
It's not unusual for actors to become models and cover stars. It happens all the time, even for those who don't necessarily like standing in front of a camera and striking a pose. Morena Baccarin has done many photoshoots throughout her career, and there's no doubt that the camera loves her svelte frame, high cheekbones, and deep brown eyes. In 2024, she was the star of choice for the July issue of PhotoBook Magazine. Although the publication is entirely online, the editorials are often incredibly stylized and beautiful, with celebrities such as Vanessa Williams, Avril Lavigne, and even Alan Cumming appearing in different issues.
It's not hard to see why Baccarin jumped at the chance to don some beautiful pieces. Her issue was full of bold, bright colors. For the front page, she wore a purple full-length gown by Bronx and Banco that wrapped around her figure wonderfully. The background was lime green, with orange and red ornaments to her side. Other images stand out just as much, including a photo of Baccarin in a ruffled red top with sheer red gloves by Laruicci against a blue and orange background.
The piece wasn't just a tour de force of Baccarin's modeling ability, but also featured an in-depth interview about her decades-long career, with Baccarin mentioning that she would jump at the chance to play her "Homeland" character Jessica Brody once more. "I barely scratched the surface of that character and I really want to know what else happened to that family," she mused. "But that story played out so quickly!" One thing is for sure: If all of the acting work dries up, the catwalk would be next in line.