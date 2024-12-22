Signs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

For many years, it felt like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were one of those rare Hollywood power couples who just might make it for the long haul. They enjoyed an adorable courtship, they both seemed happy, and they were supportive of each other's careers and philanthropic efforts. Affleck and Garner also welcomed three kids together and appeared to be locked in when it came to their romance.

However, there were a few cracks in the facade of their perfect marriage. Over the years, those cracks began to multiply, adding pressure to the couple. This all seemed to culminate in February 2013 when Affleck delivered an acceptance speech at the Oscars with an honest but divisive message about marriage. "I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 Christmases," Affleck said. "It's good, it is work, but it's the best kind of work, and there's no one I'd rather work with."

Many viewers felt that Affleck's comments about marriage being "work" — as opposed to simply saying something sweet and adoring — was a sign that there was trouble in paradise. However, it was only the latest sign in a long list that included Affleck staying in touch with his exes, Garner being expected to put her career on hold to raise kids, and Affleck turning to alcohol. Throughout their relationship — even from the very beginning — there were a few signs that Affleck and Garner's marriage wasn't destined to last.

