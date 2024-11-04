Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner First Met When She Was Married To Someone Else

Ben Affleck's love life has dominated headlines over the past several years, as he navigated his divorce from Jennifer Garner, his subsequent marriage to former flame Jennifer Lopez, and then his high-profile divorce from Lopez just over two years later. However, his romance timeline has always been subjected to scrutiny, even during times of happiness and romantic success.

Advertisement

It seems to many that one of his healthiest romances — until it came to an end — was his 10-year marriage to Garner. The pair made their first public appearance together as a couple in 2004, and they tied the knot in June 2005. The former couple welcomed their first child, Violet, in December 2005, before welcoming their second child Seraphina in January 2009 and son Samuel in February 2012 — three years before the pair announced that they were getting divorced.

However, Garner and Affleck actually first met and became friends in 2000, long before they went on their first date –- at a time in which Garner was actually married to someone else. Before sparking her romance with Affleck, Garner had tied the knot with actor Scott Foley. The pair met in 1998 on the set of Foley's series "Felicity," in which Garner appeared in a recurring role. Garner and Foley wed in October 2000, but wound up calling it quits less than three years later.

Advertisement