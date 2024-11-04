Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner First Met When She Was Married To Someone Else
Ben Affleck's love life has dominated headlines over the past several years, as he navigated his divorce from Jennifer Garner, his subsequent marriage to former flame Jennifer Lopez, and then his high-profile divorce from Lopez just over two years later. However, his romance timeline has always been subjected to scrutiny, even during times of happiness and romantic success.
It seems to many that one of his healthiest romances — until it came to an end — was his 10-year marriage to Garner. The pair made their first public appearance together as a couple in 2004, and they tied the knot in June 2005. The former couple welcomed their first child, Violet, in December 2005, before welcoming their second child Seraphina in January 2009 and son Samuel in February 2012 — three years before the pair announced that they were getting divorced.
However, Garner and Affleck actually first met and became friends in 2000, long before they went on their first date –- at a time in which Garner was actually married to someone else. Before sparking her romance with Affleck, Garner had tied the knot with actor Scott Foley. The pair met in 1998 on the set of Foley's series "Felicity," in which Garner appeared in a recurring role. Garner and Foley wed in October 2000, but wound up calling it quits less than three years later.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner first became friends and co-stars before they fell in love
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner first met in 2000, when working together on the set of the big budget romantic war drama "Pearl Harbor." At the time, Garner had just gotten hitched to Scott Foley, while Affleck was coming off of his on-and-off three-year romance with Gwyneth Paltrow. Affleck and Garner developed a friendship during their time on set, however, that was further established when they co-starred in 2003's "Daredevil."
The superhero flick was filmed in March 2002, when Garner was still married to Foley — and she would be for at least another year. Interestingly, Affleck sparked a romance with Jennifer Lopez that same year. Affleck and Lopez co-starred in 2001's "Gigli," when Lopez was still married to her ex-husband Cris Judd. She filed for divorce from Judd in July 2002, and went public with her romance with Affleck almost immediately after.
Affleck and Lopez's (first) relationship came to an end in early 2004. Meanwhile, Garner had filed for divorce from Foley in August 2003, and sparked a short-lived romance with "Alias" co-star Michael Vartan that came to an end in mid-2004. Thus, the stars aligned in just the right way for Affleck and Garner to find love after three years of friendship.