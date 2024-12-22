Scandals That Linda McMahon Has Been Involved In

The WWE has also been an unsafe and toxic space for some of its performers. At times, Linda McMahon seemed to encourage this type of behavior by taking part in it. She was once seen in-character slapping her daughter, and at another time, she pretended to be unconscious while her husband kissed one of the female wrestlers. Sure, it was all made up as a spectacle for television, but some believe it raises questions about Linda's fitness to head up the Department of Education. In an interview with The New York Times, Andrew Fleischmann, a former Democrat in the Connecticut House of Representatives, expressed concerns about her nomination. "She's made tens or hundreds of millions of dollars pushing violence and sexualization of young women," he said. "She was a real force for doing ill to kids in our country."

Then there were the literal safety issues that plagued the WWE. While the storylines in the WWE ring may have been formulated, the pain was often real, and a number of wrestlers said they struggled with concussions that caused long-term brain damage. Chris Benoit was a WWE star who murdered his wife, son, and then died by suicide in 2007. It was confirmed later that he had brain damage, which doctors said may have developed from concussions he got as a wrestler.

Michael Benoit, Chris's father, wrote a letter to the Hartford Courant when Linda was first running for U.S. Senate in 2010. In it, he asked for people to not vote for her and accused her and others in WWE management of encouraging their employees to engage in dangerous actions, like hitting each other with steel chairs. He also explained how he felt his son's time in the WWE contributed to his murder-suicide.

