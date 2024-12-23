A Look Back At CNN Anchor Dana Bash's Romance With John King
"Inside Politics" host Dana Bash, who recently grilled presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has enjoyed a 30-plus year career at CNN, and is one of the most respected journalists in her field. The New Jersey native has also served as the network's chief political correspondent and co-host of "State of the Union" alongside Jake Tapper. But while viewers know Bash for her work, they may not know much about her relationship with the man that gave her the reins of "Inside Politics," ex-husband John King.
Bash and King were married in 2008, while the two both worked for CNN. But it's unknown if that's how they actually connected, or if it happened previously. Before their wedding, King reportedly converted his religion to Judaism, where he was once a Roman Catholic. The two divorced in 2012, one year after the birth of their only son, Jonah. The former couple decided to co-parent their son, and "to work together with the utmost professionalism," according to what a source told The New York Post (via The Sun).
Dana King and John Bash kept their relationship private
Dana Bash and John King, who has dealt with his share of hardships, typically kept details of their relationship and eventual split private. But according to what a source told The Washington Post (via The Daily Mail), the two had been "living in separate homes for months" before they officially separated. While it was never revealed what ultimately led to their divorce, their separation apparently wasn't easy, as it was a situation that "neither party wanted." Bash assumed the hosting role on "Inside Politics" when King stepped away in 2023 to pursue another project with CNN called "All Over the Map."
"After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill, and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans' lives," Bash told CNN in 2023. "John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter." King remained the chief national correspondent for the network, and Bash, along with Jake Tapper, moderated the 2024 Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. So, despite everything, it seems that they remain on good terms.