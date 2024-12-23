A Look Back At CNN Anchor Dana Bash's Romance With John King

"Inside Politics" host Dana Bash, who recently grilled presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has enjoyed a 30-plus year career at CNN, and is one of the most respected journalists in her field. The New Jersey native has also served as the network's chief political correspondent and co-host of "State of the Union" alongside Jake Tapper. But while viewers know Bash for her work, they may not know much about her relationship with the man that gave her the reins of "Inside Politics," ex-husband John King.

Bash and King were married in 2008, while the two both worked for CNN. But it's unknown if that's how they actually connected, or if it happened previously. Before their wedding, King reportedly converted his religion to Judaism, where he was once a Roman Catholic. The two divorced in 2012, one year after the birth of their only son, Jonah. The former couple decided to co-parent their son, and "to work together with the utmost professionalism," according to what a source told The New York Post (via The Sun).