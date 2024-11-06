Sad Details About The Life Of CNN's John King

As the country anxiously awaits the results of the contentious 2024 presidential election, CNN's John King is guiding us through. The anchor, whose decades-long career has given him plenty of opportunity for election coverage, told USA Today, "This is this is what I do. This is my passion." King has clearly been lucky to be able to dedicate his life to his passion. Yet, not everything throughout King's life has been quite as lucky as his career, and the difficulties he has faced over the years have made many of his fans concerned.

Being a public figure means that folks are likely to take interest in your personal life, and King is no exception to this. Between his split from CNN colleague Dana Bash and his MS diagnosis, there have been plenty of things King has dealt with over the years that have left his fan base worried. Luckily, it seems that despite the difficulties he has faced, today, King is right where he wants to be. In April 2023, King stepped down from CNN's "Inside Politics" to focus on the 2024 election. "This is my 'back to the future' dream assignment," King said, per CNN, adding, "It is my 10th presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country." Although he's living his dream now, however, King had to get through the difficult periods of his life that got him where he is today.

