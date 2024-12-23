The Simple Portrait That Caused A Huge Scandal For Hillary Clinton

During her AppleTV+ show, "Gutsy," Hillary Clinton revealed that the pantsuit trend was born out of a disappointing necessity. Shockingly, someone had taken a photo up her skirt and wearing pants simply prevented it from happening again. It's a disturbing backstory, but the former secretary of state was already galvanizing the fashion world by then regardless. As the legendary Anna Wintour pointed out in "In Vogue: The 90s," "Clinton really turned the idea of what a first lady should be on its head." After years spent with the Bushes and Reagans, Wintour argued that, "For a long time, there was no style."

Thus, "To have such a different first lady in the White House felt like we were moving into a different era." Clinton paired up with Donna Karan of DKNY — then at the height of her sartorial success — to create the legendary "cold shoulder dress" for an official White House dinner. Clinton laughed, "Next thing I knew, I was on the front page of the New York Times. I guess it made a statement." She eventually earned her own Vogue spread in 1993 too.

Moreover, prior to 2016, Vogue had yet to ever endorse a political candidate. But crucially, as Clinton ran against Donald Trump, they declared: "The magazine has never spoken in an election with a single voice. Given the profound stakes of this one, and the history that stands to be made, we feel that should change." She may not have secured the presidency, but the former secretary of state has left an undeniable mark on both politics and fashion.

