Trump's Latest Photo Is Surest Sign Yet He Isn't Getting Sick Of Elon Musk

It's seemingly working to Donald Trump and Elon Musk's advantage that no one can seem to agree on anything these days. Still, whether you're a fan of the president-elect and his most prolific soon-to-be-trillionaire henchman or not, there's one thing we can all agree on: Trump has a big ego. This unquestionable truth makes Trump's decision to share a photo where all the focus is on Musk and his own face is barely showing even more interesting. The post was likely Trump's attempt to deny accusations that he has a problem with Musk, whether it's true or not.

If they really are BFFs, is there anything other than a thirst for power keeping them together? According to a source in the inner circle, "Elon, like President Trump, doesn't give a s*** about what people think about him, and President Trump finds that refreshing" (via Politico). This statement's irony is chuckle-inducing, considering Trump and Musk's apparent ravenousness for public approval — or, more so, the illusion of it. Trump has called his detractors "the enemy from within," per NPR, and Musk has long been accused of using his ownership of X, formerly Twitter, to "silence his critics" (via The Drum). However, Politico's insider added, "Elon is probably the only other man in the world who can truly relate to President Trump," and this seems plausible. Is it enough to keep Trump eternally happy with Musk stealing the spotlight? Well, crazier things have happened in 2024.

