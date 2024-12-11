Elon Musk's Rumored Florida Move Proves His Trump Obsession Is Getting Worse
President-elect Donald Trump has made many enemies and earned many obsessive fans. Some of his followers have developed a persona based on his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," that has led to near-worship of the former and future president. But it's one thing when your average Joe next door neighbor is obsessed with Trump, it's quite another when a forward-facing, ultra-famous, public figure and billionaire like Elon Musk (who has had his fair share of feuds as well), is intensely fixated on Trump.
The Tesla CEO's obsession with Trump has gone so far that Trump himself has started to get annoyed by it, and it seems that it's getting even worse than what many people thought possible; the tech mogul billionaire is rumored, perhaps to Trump's dismay, to actually be following Trump to his home in Florida. According to Page Six, the family of the late Sydell Miller — an early member of Mar-A-Lago — is looking at selling her old penthouse, and Elon Musk has reportedly expressed interest in the property, willing to pay an alarmingly high price to be closer to his pal.
Elon Musk may be paying 100 million dollars for a penthouse near Mar-A-Lago
Page Six reports that Sydell Miller initially bought the 19,000 square foot penthouse in 2019 for a whopping $43 million, and her family is debating selling it to Musk for over two times the price at an incredible $100 million. A local outlet, The Palmer Palm Beach, reported, "If accepted, the deal would likely top $100m and break every imaginable West Palm Beach real estate record." Not that money is in any way an issue for Musk, but one can't help but wonder if he's willing to spend nine figures on a new home, why that one in particular? It's certainly hard to believe that the Palm Beach building's close proximity to Mar-A-Lago has nothing to do with his decision. And while cash might mean little to the Tesla CEO, a lack of embarrassment certainly is certainly telling — following Trump to his home in Florida is beyond what even the most dedicated of MAGA followers have ever done for their leader.
Miller's old building, The Bristol, boasts on its website, "The amenities rival those of five-star resorts while the sweeping flow-through residences are perfectly outfitted for modern life — handsomely appointed, carefully curated and detailed with bespoke finishes." As one of the wealthiest men in the world, it's no wonder that Musk would be interested in a property like this, with world-class amenities at his fingertips and, more importantly, his new bestie Donald Trump right around the corner.