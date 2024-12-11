Elon Musk's Rumored Florida Move Proves His Trump Obsession Is Getting Worse

President-elect Donald Trump has made many enemies and earned many obsessive fans. Some of his followers have developed a persona based on his campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," that has led to near-worship of the former and future president. But it's one thing when your average Joe next door neighbor is obsessed with Trump, it's quite another when a forward-facing, ultra-famous, public figure and billionaire like Elon Musk (who has had his fair share of feuds as well), is intensely fixated on Trump.

Advertisement

The Tesla CEO's obsession with Trump has gone so far that Trump himself has started to get annoyed by it, and it seems that it's getting even worse than what many people thought possible; the tech mogul billionaire is rumored, perhaps to Trump's dismay, to actually be following Trump to his home in Florida. According to Page Six, the family of the late Sydell Miller — an early member of Mar-A-Lago — is looking at selling her old penthouse, and Elon Musk has reportedly expressed interest in the property, willing to pay an alarmingly high price to be closer to his pal.