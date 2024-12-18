Michelle Obama's Complaints About Buying Christmas Presents For Barack Are So Relatable

Considering the high profile and lavish lifestyle public figures like former first lady Michelle Obama have, some may find it difficult to find any common ground with them when it comes to daily life. However, Michelle managed to find a relatable outlet this month with a subject perhaps any spouse could empathize with.

Advertisement

.@MichelleObama keeps it real talking about the holidays! pic.twitter.com/C2x3AShIN0 — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) December 17, 2024

During her December 17 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the former first lady offered a glimpse into her holiday plans and what it's like Christmas shopping for her family. Perhaps the most resonant part of her story is the notion that her husband, former President Barack Obama, is the most difficult person she must shop for. "He's just a boy," she said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I mean, he just doesn't do much."

As if Barack's lack of major hobbies or interests beyond golfing didn't make it hard enough for Michelle to find him gifts, his thrifty style presented another hurdle. "I'm trying to, like, get him clothes that he wouldn't buy because he's also cheap," she said. "So if it's a really nice jacket I'm trying to be like 'Don't look at the price' because he was like 'Why'd you spend so much on a jacket?'"

Advertisement