Michelle Obama's Complaints About Buying Christmas Presents For Barack Are So Relatable
Considering the high profile and lavish lifestyle public figures like former first lady Michelle Obama have, some may find it difficult to find any common ground with them when it comes to daily life. However, Michelle managed to find a relatable outlet this month with a subject perhaps any spouse could empathize with.
.@MichelleObama keeps it real talking about the holidays! pic.twitter.com/C2x3AShIN0
— The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) December 17, 2024
During her December 17 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the former first lady offered a glimpse into her holiday plans and what it's like Christmas shopping for her family. Perhaps the most resonant part of her story is the notion that her husband, former President Barack Obama, is the most difficult person she must shop for. "He's just a boy," she said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I mean, he just doesn't do much."
As if Barack's lack of major hobbies or interests beyond golfing didn't make it hard enough for Michelle to find him gifts, his thrifty style presented another hurdle. "I'm trying to, like, get him clothes that he wouldn't buy because he's also cheap," she said. "So if it's a really nice jacket I'm trying to be like 'Don't look at the price' because he was like 'Why'd you spend so much on a jacket?'"
She strives to ensure Barack has a good Christmas
While such Christmastime difficulties may be an annual occurrence for the average American spouse, Obama's anecdote, though relatable, could be yet another telling indicator of how she's had to return to normalcy since she left The White House. X users still appreciated her attempt at normalcy. "I love watching any interview Michelle Obama does," one X user commented. "She's always so real and relatable." Others loved the humor she displayed, and compared her story to their own experiences with their spouses. "She said it!" another X user wrote. "My husband is the same about clothes and shoes for himself. And he knows the price of everything. I have to try to buy stuff he wouldn't have heard of or be looking out for. It's so exhausting."
In past Christmases, Michelle seemingly pulled through for Barack and found him unique gifts. Though she seemed against going with a golf theme for his Christmas 2024 present, her gift to Barack in 2020 appeared successful, despite going down that exact route. That year, she reportedly commissioned a one-of-a-kind golf-oriented painting for her husband from a man who'd been released from prison after having been wrongfully convicted. Considering gifts can say a lot about the strength of a relationship, the sheer thought and heart that went into that present gives us faith that Michelle will once again come up with something that will make Barack's Christmas special.