Shania Twain's Leggy Display In Final Vegas Show Has Fans Going Off
Shania Twain clearly doesn't skip leg day. The country music superstar finished off the last show of 2024 for her "Come On Over" residency in Las Vegas and recently shared a carousel of photos from various performances of the past year. Besides rocking some seriously fire outfits, including a nice cowboy hat game, Twain's legs were the main attraction in the photos.
From doing high kicks to fabulous attire that showed off her toned thighs and legs, the 59-year-old Canadian singer proves she's still got it, also evidenced by Twain's stunning transformation. Many fans were living for her leggy display, with one person writing on Twain's Instagram post with fire emojis and the comment, "Beautiful legs." Another fan said, "When I say she has the most iconic high kick ... I mean it." Others raved about Twain showing off her authentic self.
However, other people seemingly weren't impressed much by Twain's legs for days and high kick skills. One troll cruelly wrote, "Hoist that leg up for the crotch shot. They all came for that." Also in the comment section was a woman who wanted the old Twain back: "Please change your attire for your upcoming shows. I was at your show a few weeks back and I'm not liking the new image. I wanted to see and hear the Shaina I use[d] to love and admire."
Twain trains super hard to get that physique
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain is no stranger to wearing outfits that have landed her on the worst-dressed list, but it seems like more fans than not like her looks (and dance moves) overall. One person wrote on Twain's Instagram post about the end of her shows for the year, "Roll on 2025 [because] girl I stay ready for all the high kicking shenanigans."
Of course, Twain's toned legs and overall physique didn't get that way overnight. In an interview with The Sun's Bizarre column, she shared how she prepared for her Las Vegas residency. "I am an athlete, I have to breathe, I have to project. I have to pace everything," she said. In addition to working out, Twain doesn't eat solid food leading up to a show, saving that for post-show meals.
The "Any Man of Mine" singer also explained in that interview that she won't be getting plastic or cosmetic surgery to eradicate cellulite and other things society deems as flaws: "I have to take myself on the stage without feeling like I have to cover myself up." So, fans should get ready to see more of Twain's legs — and high kicks — during the last leg of her Las Vegas residency, which runs from late January to early February. Twain has had many tragedies in her lifetime, but she's seemingly not going to let any trollish comments stop her from putting on the best show she can for her fans.