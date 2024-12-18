Shania Twain's Leggy Display In Final Vegas Show Has Fans Going Off

Shania Twain clearly doesn't skip leg day. The country music superstar finished off the last show of 2024 for her "Come On Over" residency in Las Vegas and recently shared a carousel of photos from various performances of the past year. Besides rocking some seriously fire outfits, including a nice cowboy hat game, Twain's legs were the main attraction in the photos.

From doing high kicks to fabulous attire that showed off her toned thighs and legs, the 59-year-old Canadian singer proves she's still got it, also evidenced by Twain's stunning transformation. Many fans were living for her leggy display, with one person writing on Twain's Instagram post with fire emojis and the comment, "Beautiful legs." Another fan said, "When I say she has the most iconic high kick ... I mean it." Others raved about Twain showing off her authentic self.

However, other people seemingly weren't impressed much by Twain's legs for days and high kick skills. One troll cruelly wrote, "Hoist that leg up for the crotch shot. They all came for that." Also in the comment section was a woman who wanted the old Twain back: "Please change your attire for your upcoming shows. I was at your show a few weeks back and I'm not liking the new image. I wanted to see and hear the Shaina I use[d] to love and admire."

