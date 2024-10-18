Shania Twain Outfits That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List

Singer Shania Twain has stepped out in some glamorous, glitzy outfits throughout her lengthy career. For instance, at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Twain was practically unrecognizable on the red carpet in a bedazzled denim evening gown and short blond wig. The two-piece dress was made for her by Levi's, and the look was polarizing. Although some netizens weren't fans, others raved about the look.

Advertisement

Speaking to People prior to the awards show, Twain talked about her perspective on her personal fashion and the fashion of country music. "I'm out to feel my best and to feel great in what I'm wearing, so I plan on being glamorous," Twain said. "I love bringing glamour to country," she added, considering it a return to form based on country stars of her grandparents' era.

On Instagram in April 2023, Twain shared some photos from her 2023 CMT Awards looks. In the caption, Twain said, "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!" Despite rocking many fashion-forward looks, some of Twain's more out-there outfits may belong on a worst dressed list.

Advertisement