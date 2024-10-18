Shania Twain Outfits That Landed Her On The Worst-Dressed List
Singer Shania Twain has stepped out in some glamorous, glitzy outfits throughout her lengthy career. For instance, at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, Twain was practically unrecognizable on the red carpet in a bedazzled denim evening gown and short blond wig. The two-piece dress was made for her by Levi's, and the look was polarizing. Although some netizens weren't fans, others raved about the look.
Speaking to People prior to the awards show, Twain talked about her perspective on her personal fashion and the fashion of country music. "I'm out to feel my best and to feel great in what I'm wearing, so I plan on being glamorous," Twain said. "I love bringing glamour to country," she added, considering it a return to form based on country stars of her grandparents' era.
On Instagram in April 2023, Twain shared some photos from her 2023 CMT Awards looks. In the caption, Twain said, "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it's one of my favourite things about attending award shows! Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!" Despite rocking many fashion-forward looks, some of Twain's more out-there outfits may belong on a worst dressed list.
Twain wore a snooze-worthy red carpet look in 2013
Back in 2013, Shania Twain attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in an underwhelming frock. The strapless black minidress had a two-tier skirt, with some extra fabric hanging down the back. The "Life's About to Get Good" singer also wore matching black boots that went over her knees and a gold bracelet.
The dress itself was too plain for Twain, and she ended up looking as if she repurposed a simple black sheet or towel into a dress. It also was somewhat shapeless, and the extra fabric of the skirt didn't add much to the overall look. Perhaps the 'fit would have worked better if a belt or necklace had been added, or if the boots were a sparkling gold to match her bracelet.
However, it's important to note that Twain's hair, which was down and wavy, looked stunning — and her bright smile on the red carpet was a wonderful accessory.
Twain wore a short-sleeved jacket at a snowy performance
Shania Twain is Canadian, and in 2017 she performed at the halftime show for the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup. The performance was a show-stopper, since a dogsled was her mode of transportation to the stage. She got the crowd dancing by singing multiple songs, including "That Don't Impress Me Much" (a song Sabrina Carpenter covered in 2024 during her Short 'n Sweet tour, which thrilled Twain).
Twain's outfit for her Grey Cup performance wasn't her best, however. It was comprised of a red long-sleeved jumpsuit with a sparkling sheer layer over the top. Strangely, however, the red fuzzy jacket Twain wore over the jumpsuit had sleeves that only went to her elbows. The above photo from the performance shows snow flurries falling around the "Honey, I'm Home" singer, so it looks very odd that the jacket doesn't have longer sleeves.
Hopefully Twain's leather gloves and fuzzy leg warmers (both in red) kept her warm, but this 'fit would've been better with proper sleeves. Maybe she could have even thrown a scarf around her neck, but since Twain is used to Canadian weather, the cold may not bother her at all.
Twain took a trip to Wonderland with her 2023 Grammys look
Shania Twain arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in an outfit the Mad Hatter may want to borrow one day. She wore a tall white hat with black sparkly polka dots. The pattern from the hat matched the blazer and pants she was wearing, which were part of a suit from designer Harris Reed. A black corset top pulled the outfit together, as did sparkling silver jewelry from Messika. Twain also paired a long, bright red wig with bright red lipstick.
It's hard not to compare Twain's Grammys look to something out of children's media. The proportions of the hat matched with the mega flare of the pant legs have a cartoonish effect, as do the large polka dots and the brightness of the red elements. Everything about this look can only be described as comically large.
Besides the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" vibes, the hat also seems like something a cartoon witch would wear. If writing enchanting songs is Twain's version of witchcraft, the whole world is under her spell.
Twain may be the only performer to wear yellow lace-up jelly sandals
One of the most unhinged of Shania Twain's looks is the brightly colored outfit she wore to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina in June 2023. She paired a bright yellow leotard with a flowing, hot pink blouse over it. The back of the blouse was long, and the inside fabric was yellow and flowed behind her like a superhero's cape. Twain also wore sparkly sheer tights and yellow jelly sandals with ties laced all the way up to her knees.
The outfit had the energy of what would happen if the wardrobes of an '80s workout video and of a gladiator-style movie were combined. Twain also wore layers of big necklaces around her neck and bracelets on one wrist. Those averse to such bold color and style choices would definitely not be pleased with this look. However, confidence is half the battle, and Twain has enough of it to work even the most outrageous outfit.
A frilly pink shawl at 2024 Glastonbury was too much
In June 2024, Shania Twain performed at the Glastonbury music festival. She wore a black sparkly minidress with a matching cowgirl hat, tall black sparkly boots, and sparkly fishnet tights. She also seemed to be wearing a long blond wig. However, one odd, mismatched element of the look was a large, frilly pink shawl that Twain wore over the black outfit. The contrast between the colors was nice, but the shawl looked more like a loofah or cupcake frosting than an accessory fit for one of the most famous singers in the country and pop space. It was also too flowy, swallowing Twain up completely.
The adage of less is more may come to mind. The pink shawl was an unnecessary addition to an outfit that was glitzy and fabulous on its own. The shawl wasn't worn for the entirety of Twain's set, however. She ended up taking it off, and she also ditched her hat, going for the simpler black look for songs such as the always-crowd-pleasing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"