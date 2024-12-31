Tragic Details About Savannah Chrisley

Fans of "Chrisley Knows Best" know that Todd Chrisley's flamboyant personality was part of what made the series so appealing to viewers. While his energy and enthusiasm may have just been Southern charm, there has been a lot of speculation over the years that Todd is hiding his true sexuality and that he's actually gay. In 2022, Todd took to his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," (via Entertainment Tonight) to rebuke the claims, as well as the rumors that he had an affair with a business associate.

"What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd stated in the episode. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he's only had sex with his wife and me." It wasn't the first time these rumors circulated, with chatter around Savannah's father going back years.

Savannah has also had to cope with trolls messaging her to call her father homophobic slurs in a series of nasty messages sent in 2020. One of the cruel jibes took aim at Savannah's appearance, while also baiting her to confirm her father's sexuality. Though Savannah has never commented on these claims, she has stuck by him through thick and thin. This includes when reports claimed that her mother and father's convictions were the result of a tip-off made by Braddock, with headlines calling him Todd's scorned lover. "This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can," Savannah wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

