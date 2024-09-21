Details About Savannah Chrisley's Connection To The Trump Family
Before Savannah Chrisley's parents became embroiled in their highly-publicized legal woes, she saw them almost every day while filming their family's hit reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which entertained folks nationwide from 2014 to 2023. Now, Savannah has to figure out how to plan visits to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in prison after they were found guilty of several major financial crimes, including bank fraud, in 2022. The beauty influencer has made it clear that she believes her folks were wrongfully convicted and that the justice system was rigged against them. Savannah also reckons this is the same reason Former President Donald Trump's New York fraud case culminated with a whopping 34 convictions.
While appearing at the 2024 Republican National Convention, the reality star spoke candidly about her parents legal issues and how they are connected to Trump's, telling the audience, "We have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they're doing to President Trump. All while, let's face it, Hunter Biden is roaming around free and attending classified meetings," (via YouTube). The president's son has since pled guilty in one trial and been convicted in the other. Savannah even blamed her parents' convictions on them being tried "in the most heavily Democrat county in the state before an Obama-appointed judge."
One thing about the trial has stuck with the "Chrisley Knows Best," star which she proudly shared. "[The judge] called us the Trumps of the south," Savannah revealed. "He meant it as an insult, but let me tell you, boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor." And indeed, she's been supporting Trump through the highs and lows as if he was her own family.
Savannah has long been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump
Upon scouring Savannah Chrisley's Instagram page, you'll instantly notice she's very open about her political affiliations. Chrisley has been spotted proudly wearing her MAGA hat and hanging out with the likes of Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications chief, and she truly seems to believe her family has a special connection to Donald Trump, thanks to their similar, er, criminal backgrounds. When the former president's New York fraud trial ended in 34 felony convictions, Chrisley posted a message to Instagram that was equally heartfelt and angry, raging against the justice system and what she perceived to have been an unfair trial.
"Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump," she began the lengthy post. "It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice." The reality star then argued that the trial against the former president was politically motivated and that the judicial system's power had been abused to bring about the guilty verdicts. Chrisley urged her followers to cast their votes in November to make their voices heard. Her post was accompanied by a video clip featuring various images of the podcaster enthusiastically posing for pics with Trump.
Chrisley's speech at the RNC echoed many of the sentiments in her Instagram post. She accused the Democrats of being corrupt, specifically pointing fingers at President Joe Biden's family, saying that they need to be held accountable. "I know just the man for that job," she quipped. "Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is his conviction to make America great again." That statement is debatable, but we digress.