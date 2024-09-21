Details About Savannah Chrisley's Connection To The Trump Family

Before Savannah Chrisley's parents became embroiled in their highly-publicized legal woes, she saw them almost every day while filming their family's hit reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which entertained folks nationwide from 2014 to 2023. Now, Savannah has to figure out how to plan visits to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in prison after they were found guilty of several major financial crimes, including bank fraud, in 2022. The beauty influencer has made it clear that she believes her folks were wrongfully convicted and that the justice system was rigged against them. Savannah also reckons this is the same reason Former President Donald Trump's New York fraud case culminated with a whopping 34 convictions.

While appearing at the 2024 Republican National Convention, the reality star spoke candidly about her parents legal issues and how they are connected to Trump's, telling the audience, "We have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they're doing to President Trump. All while, let's face it, Hunter Biden is roaming around free and attending classified meetings," (via YouTube). The president's son has since pled guilty in one trial and been convicted in the other. Savannah even blamed her parents' convictions on them being tried "in the most heavily Democrat county in the state before an Obama-appointed judge."

One thing about the trial has stuck with the "Chrisley Knows Best," star which she proudly shared. "[The judge] called us the Trumps of the south," Savannah revealed. "He meant it as an insult, but let me tell you, boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor." And indeed, she's been supporting Trump through the highs and lows as if he was her own family.

