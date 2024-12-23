Why Hugh Grant Was Arrested In The '90s

Hugh Grant's humble and hopelessly romantic disposition in his rom-coms is far from the reality of the actor's relationships. In fact, one instance in the 1990s left people wondering if the fairytale endings that his movies pushed were all a lie. A sex scandal left him completely humiliated, but Grant lives to tell the tale — with humor — today.

In 1995, Grant was in Los Angeles to publicly promote his movie "Nine Months." The actor was definitely on camera during his trip, but it just happened to belong to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Guardian reported at the time that Grant picked up sex worker Divine Brown on Holywood's Sunset Strip and had sex with her in his car. It was reported that he was arrested for "lewd conduct in a public place." In a statement after the fact, Grant said, "Last night I did something completely insane. I've hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I'm more sorry than I can ever possibly say." Grant was ordered to pay an over $1,000 fine and attend an Aids education program, per a Los Angeles Times report from that year.

In 2021, Grant told Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast that his reasoning behind the car affair was that he did not like how his performance turned out in "Nine Months." "I was not in a good frame of mind, and I had a Ken Russell kind of lunch," Grant said, referring to the director known for boozing during the day. The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" actor was dating Elizabeth Hurley at the time, and the couple went on to date for a number of years after the fact, before calling it quits in 2000. Hurley and Grant have remained friends ever since.