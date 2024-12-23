Whatever Happened To Liam Payne's Former Bandmate Louis Tomlinson?

After One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, most members rushed to release their solo music. Although Louis Tomlinson released his first solo single, "Just Hold On," in December 2016, his debut album, "Walls," only came out in January 2020. Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the LP's release, Tomlinson explained that his creative process took longer than expected because he put songwriting above everything else and focused on fine-tuning his lyrics to create something he was proud of.

In fact, the pop singer even admitted that although he was grateful to have worked with Steve Aoki and Bebe Rexha early on in his solo career, he didn't believe their collaborations were the kind of music he wanted to make in the future. Meanwhile, when the singer-songwriter appeared on BBC Radio 2's "Saturday Breakfast with Dermot" in 2018, he admitted that it took him some time to find his footing as a solo artist, explaining, "I'm also used to what we did in the band and it was six months of writing and then boom, boom, boom," per J-14. He continued, "So [the album's] taking a little bit longer than I anticipated, but I'm a proper perfectionist."

Although "Walls" ultimately got mixed reviews from critics, Tomlinson embarked on a world tour to promote it in 2022. While his sophomore LP "Faith In The Future" received similarly lukewarm critical reviews, fans didn't have to wait as long for its release because it came out in 2022, and many of them heard the songs from the album live during his 2023 tour.

