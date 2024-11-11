The Sweet Promise Liam Payne's Former Bandmate Made To His Son Bear

The death of Liam Payne sent shockwaves around the world. Liam was only 31 at the time of his death, and the singer leaves behind his son, Bear Grey, whom he shared custody of with ex-partner Cheryl Cole. The surviving One Direction members came together and took to Instagram to honor their ex-bandmate and friend with heartwarming photos of the members when they were in the world's biggest boy band together.

One member had a heartfelt message for Liam and a sweet promise to his son, Bear. "Liam was ... the most vital part of One Direction," the message said. "I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't meant to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was ... Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."

The member who wrote this touching Instagram post for his best lad was none other than Louis Tomlinson. Although Payne and Tomlinson admitted to hating each other when they first met, Payne had shared that they had become best mates, and in March 2023, after attending the premiere of Tomlinson's documentary "All of Those Voices," Payne regretted not being around more for Tomlinson. On Instagram, he wrote (via Us Weekly), "I'm so thankful to have you in my life ... you dragged me out of something ... your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same." Their bond seems to have been truly something special.

