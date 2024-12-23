The Drama Between Elon Musk & Jennifer Lopez

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

You might assume that Jennifer Lopez and Elon Musk don't know each other well enough to have beef, but the tech billionaire stirred up some major drama when he discussed her prior relationship with disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been accused of sex trafficking and racketeering, among a plethora of other disturbing charges, during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The Tesla CEO argued that Lopez must have noticed something was off during her lengthy romance with Combs. "J.Lo was his ex-girlfriend," Musk recalled while speaking to Rogan in November 2024. "And now [...] she's warning people against [Donald] Trump."

As far as the divisive billionaire is concerned, the "Hustlers" star cautioning folks against the president-elect while remaining publicly silent about Combs' alleged sex crimes all these years is totally hypocritical. "Maybe we shouldn't trust her opinion," Musk suggested, adding, "People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know."

Chances are we'll never know the whole truth about Lopez and Combs' relationship. The singer has refused to comment on the accusations against her ex, and when one fan asked her to comment on the rapper's alleged sex crimes while she was signing autographs, Lopez couldn't get away fast enough. The thing is, Combs' crimes could yet very well have an adverse impact on Lopez's career and social standing, and she might even get dragged into his court cases to boot too.

