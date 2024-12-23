The Drama Between Elon Musk & Jennifer Lopez
This article includes discussion of sexual assault.
You might assume that Jennifer Lopez and Elon Musk don't know each other well enough to have beef, but the tech billionaire stirred up some major drama when he discussed her prior relationship with disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been accused of sex trafficking and racketeering, among a plethora of other disturbing charges, during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The Tesla CEO argued that Lopez must have noticed something was off during her lengthy romance with Combs. "J.Lo was his ex-girlfriend," Musk recalled while speaking to Rogan in November 2024. "And now [...] she's warning people against [Donald] Trump."
As far as the divisive billionaire is concerned, the "Hustlers" star cautioning folks against the president-elect while remaining publicly silent about Combs' alleged sex crimes all these years is totally hypocritical. "Maybe we shouldn't trust her opinion," Musk suggested, adding, "People in the music entertainment industry had to know that Diddy was like abusing, you know, kids basically, and yet they still fed him kids. Like where's the accountability? They had to know."
Chances are we'll never know the whole truth about Lopez and Combs' relationship. The singer has refused to comment on the accusations against her ex, and when one fan asked her to comment on the rapper's alleged sex crimes while she was signing autographs, Lopez couldn't get away fast enough. The thing is, Combs' crimes could yet very well have an adverse impact on Lopez's career and social standing, and she might even get dragged into his court cases to boot too.
Lopez was in attendance at a party where Combs allegedly assaulted a minor
Elon Musk discussing Jennifer Lopez's possible knowledge of Sean "Diddy" Combs' abhorrent crimes followed shortly after photographs of the "Play" hitmaker attending one of his infamous parties went viral. One photo in particular is alleged to have been taken on the night that Combs is said to have raped a 13-year-old girl alongside fellow rapper Jay-Z. In the lawsuit against the two men, the plaintiff claims that they raped her while an unnamed female celebrity, whom she recognized, looked on without intervening to assist her. Lopez has not been named in the suit and there is no evidence that she was the female celebrity mentioned by the plaintiff, but her close association and former relationship with Combs will surely go down as one of her most controversial moments yet.
While the singer has remained mum about all the allegations against Combs so far, one of her former staffers, Thea de Souza, told Fandom Wire that there's no way Lopez knew what Combs was up to. "If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her as I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," de Souza insisted (via the Hindustan Times). "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts women and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life. [Lopez] does not deserve to be conflated with [Combs'] shocking and criminal misdeeds." Musk, of course, disagrees. And it remains to be seen if Lopez will eventually release a statement of her own.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).