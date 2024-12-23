Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry's California Mansion Drama, Explained

Since the start of the 2020s, pop star Katy Perry has had to deal with legal troubles regarding the ownership of her luxurious Montecito mansion near Santa Barbara, California. While Perry did win a major battle in the case, the war continues, with Perry's fiancé Orlando Bloom being dragged to the front lines (i.e. the courtroom) as well.

According to People, it all started back in July 2020, when Perry purchased the eight-bedroom property for $15 million. Perry had planned to use the sprawling mansion as a family home for herself, Bloom, and their daughter Daisy Dove, who was born the following month. However, mere days after Perry bought the house, its owner Carl Westcott, an elderly entrepreneur, tried to back out of the deal. Westcott, who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease in 2015, claimed he was not in his right mind when he agreed to sell the property (which he himself had bought only two months prior for $11.25 million).

Westcott sued Perry's business manager Bernie Gudvi in August 2020, and Perry countersued. The case ultimately went to trial in September 2023. Just two months later, the court tentatively ruled in Perry's favor, stating that Westcott had "presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract" (via People). Then, in May 2024, The Wall Street Journal obtained property records confirming that Perry had officially been declared the owner of the house. Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of it.

