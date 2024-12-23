What We Know About Jason Momoa And Adria Arjona's Relationship
Jason Momoa has been linked to a few notable women since announcing the sad news of his split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet, in January 2022. While Momoa and Bonet maintained an amicable relationship and continued co-parenting their two children, Momoa moved on with fellow actor Eiza Gonzalez, but their fling lasted just a few months and it was all over by June 2022. The heartthrob was also briefly linked to Kate Beckinsale after Momoa was spotted chatting and giving his coat to her at a party. However, the "Aquaman" star later revealed the truth about their relationship, which was that there was absolutely nothing romantic going on between them. By the time Momoa and Bonet finalized their divorce in January 2024, neither appeared to have found another serious relationship.
However, that all changed in May 2024 when Momoa hard-launched his romance with Puerto Rican actor Adria Arjona. The "Fast X" star took to his Instagram to share photos of the two of them cuddling up during a trip to Japan, where Momoa noted, "Shar[ed] another amazing adventure with mi amor," in the caption. Just days before, the actor confirmed at Basingstoke Comic Con in England that he'd found a new lady love, teasing, "I am very much in a relationship," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). After going Instagram official, neither the "Game of Thrones" alum nor the "Hitman" star shied away from flaunting their love on social media, often calling each other "mi amor" (or "my love").
Momoa has been an openly supportive boyfriend too, often leaving heart emojis under Arjona's photos on Instagram. He also hyped up his gorgeous girlfriend when she uploaded a sneak peek of her movie "Los Frikis" in October 2024, commenting: "Congratulations mi amor. [...] I'm so proud of you." Arjona was equally sweet in her response, writing, "thank you mi amor," along with three heart emojis.
Momoa revealed that Arjona also enjoys his favorite activity
It's unclear when exactly Jason Momoa and his girlfriend Adria Arjona began dating, but they seemingly first crossed paths on the set of the 2021 movie "Sweet Girl," which began filming in late 2019. Insiders informed People that despite their 13-year age difference, the two stars have a lot in common, from their personalities to their interests, so it makes sense why they ended up hitting it off. "She's good to him — and a lovely and genuine person and real like he is. She has a good sense of humor and is easy to be with. They relate to each other," one source shared.
Momoa has loved riding motorcycles since he became old enough to operate one, so it's no surprise that he's found a partner who also enjoys his favorite activity. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the June 2024 premiere of "The Bikeriders," he revealed that going on motorcycle rides is a major bonding activity for him and Arjona. "My lady likes to ride," Momoa confirmed. "Any excuse for more hugs."
But the happy couple notably enjoys each other's company no matter what they're doing. In fact, an insider even told People that Momoa and Arjona were practically attached at the hip when they're not busy with their various projects and business ventures. "She makes him happy. She's very adventurous and down-to-earth as well. They love the outdoors and enjoy motorcycle rides," the source noted simply.