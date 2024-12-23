What We Know About Jason Momoa And Adria Arjona's Relationship

Jason Momoa has been linked to a few notable women since announcing the sad news of his split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet, in January 2022. While Momoa and Bonet maintained an amicable relationship and continued co-parenting their two children, Momoa moved on with fellow actor Eiza Gonzalez, but their fling lasted just a few months and it was all over by June 2022. The heartthrob was also briefly linked to Kate Beckinsale after Momoa was spotted chatting and giving his coat to her at a party. However, the "Aquaman" star later revealed the truth about their relationship, which was that there was absolutely nothing romantic going on between them. By the time Momoa and Bonet finalized their divorce in January 2024, neither appeared to have found another serious relationship.

However, that all changed in May 2024 when Momoa hard-launched his romance with Puerto Rican actor Adria Arjona. The "Fast X" star took to his Instagram to share photos of the two of them cuddling up during a trip to Japan, where Momoa noted, "Shar[ed] another amazing adventure with mi amor," in the caption. Just days before, the actor confirmed at Basingstoke Comic Con in England that he'd found a new lady love, teasing, "I am very much in a relationship," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). After going Instagram official, neither the "Game of Thrones" alum nor the "Hitman" star shied away from flaunting their love on social media, often calling each other "mi amor" (or "my love").

Momoa has been an openly supportive boyfriend too, often leaving heart emojis under Arjona's photos on Instagram. He also hyped up his gorgeous girlfriend when she uploaded a sneak peek of her movie "Los Frikis" in October 2024, commenting: "Congratulations mi amor. [...] I'm so proud of you." Arjona was equally sweet in her response, writing, "thank you mi amor," along with three heart emojis.