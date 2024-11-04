What Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce
The long-standing love affair between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet came to an end in January 2022, after the pair announced their intention to divorce following four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. They sparked their romance in 2005 but didn't get officially married until 2017. Then, things fell apart several years later. However, in the wake of their split, the pair have managed to remain committed co-parents to their two children and have kept their family together under a new dynamic.
Momoa and Bonet expressed their desire to remain a committed family after their split in the joint statement they posted to social media announcing their divorce. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they wrote (via Us Weekly). "We free each other — to be who we are learning to become." Bonet and Momoa also expressed their "unwavering" dedication to their kids – daughter Lola, born in July 2007, and son Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008.
In the nearly three years since, the former flames have seemingly done their best to stay true to their word. Momoa has been publicly supportive of both Bonet and his adult step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz -– whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz -– and has made sure to keep things positive when discussing his family.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have made sure things don't get messy
Shortly after announcing their decision to split up, Jason Momoa brought their children, Lola and Nokoa-Wolf, to the red carpet premiere of "The Batman" in February 2022, to show their love for Momoa's step-daughter Zoe Kravitz. "We're just so proud," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, before explaining that Lisa Bonet couldn't be at the event so he and their kids were "representing" in her honor, adding, "It's still family, you know?"
That sort of emotionally healthy and united presence was still practiced when they settled their divorce in July 2024. Unlike so many Hollywood marriages that delve into pettiness or bickering over custody, Momoa and Bonet handled things like adults and maintained their pledge to be supportive co-parents.
The pair agreed within one day to the terms of the custody settlement, with each parent getting joint legal custody. The terms of the divorce agreement dictated that both parties were responsible for their kids' welfare and education, and agreed to be financially responsible in instances in which they take their kids on vacations. Additionally, neither party sought any degree of spousal support and agreed to a split division of marital assets without fighting over dollars and cents. Even in divorce, Momoa and Bonet are teaching a masterclass in responsible and ethical Hollywood parenting.