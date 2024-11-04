What Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet's Relationship Is Like Post-Divorce

The long-standing love affair between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet came to an end in January 2022, after the pair announced their intention to divorce following four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. They sparked their romance in 2005 but didn't get officially married until 2017. Then, things fell apart several years later. However, in the wake of their split, the pair have managed to remain committed co-parents to their two children and have kept their family together under a new dynamic.

Momoa and Bonet expressed their desire to remain a committed family after their split in the joint statement they posted to social media announcing their divorce. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they wrote (via Us Weekly). "We free each other — to be who we are learning to become." Bonet and Momoa also expressed their "unwavering" dedication to their kids – daughter Lola, born in July 2007, and son Nakoa-Wolf, born in December 2008.

In the nearly three years since, the former flames have seemingly done their best to stay true to their word. Momoa has been publicly supportive of both Bonet and his adult step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz -– whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz -– and has made sure to keep things positive when discussing his family.

