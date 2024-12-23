Inside Daisy Edgar-Jones And Ben Seed's Relationship

"Normal People" star Daisy Edgar-Jones might endure some tumultuous, messy romances onscreen, but in real life, she's given her heart to someone relatively normal, who crucially works behind the lens. The British actor found love in 2023 with photographer Ben Seed, affectionately known as Pip, with the happy couple making their public debut while casually shopping on London's chic Sloane Street. Since then, they've posted each other to Instagram and turned heads on several red carpets too. Pip's impressive portfolio boasts collaborations with the likes of Prada and Dior, and he's also worked with a roster of coveted magazines including British GQ, British Vogue, and Italian Vanity Fair to name just a few. In 2024, the talented photographer branched out into filmmaking with "Twain," a short that Edgar-Jones helped bring to life.

This time, though, she wasn't starring in it, but producing. As Pip excitedly informed Variety at the time, "She was involved massively. [...] She was also making sure the crew were fed, painting sets with the rest of us. She brought so much of her experience on set to it." Regarding their budding romance, an insider source divulged to The Sun, in September 2023, "There's a real spark there and they are excited about finding each other," adding, "They've already met one another's friends and she is on cloud nine." But it's worth noting Pip clearly has a type: Stunning British actors with double-barreled surnames. His last muse, and girlfriend, was none other than Anya Taylor-Joy. They spent the lockdown together in London but the relationship was relatively short-lived, with Taylor-Joy later marrying rocker Malcolm McRae in 2022.

