The Scary Health Issue Al Pacino Almost Didn't Come Back From

The world once came dangerously close to losing Al Pacino without realizing it. The veteran actor was one of many celebrities who tested positive for the coronavirus during the height of the pandemic. However, unlike some stars who were able to weather the novel disease at the time, Pacino was hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Speaking with The New York Times, he confided that he displayed symptoms typically associated with the disease, including a fever and dehydration, before it was lights out for the "Scarface" star. "I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes they were there — the ambulance in front of my house," Pacino said.

Paramedics and medical staff helped resuscitate Pacino once he lost consciousness, but the Oscar winner had no recollection of anything that happened after his blackout, which he found eerie. "I thought: Wow, you don't even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge," he said. Unfortunately, Pacino also didn't have much to report back regarding his journey to the other side. "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there," Pacino remembered.