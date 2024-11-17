Al Pacino Has A Massive Age Gap With His Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

When it comes to Hollywood romances, large age gaps are nothing new and hardly raise eyebrows most of the time. However, when Oscar winner Al Pacino helped his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, ring in her birthday recently, many fans were reminded once again about just how stark their age difference really is.

Alfallah's sister, Sophia, took to Instagram on September 25, 2024 to share a video of Alfallah and Pacino working together to blow out the candles on a giant three-tiered cake. Sophia captioned the post, "Noor's bday 2024." However, watching the couple commemorate the big day reminded people that Pacino could easily be the same age as Alfallah's grandfather.

Pacino was born on April 25, 1940, making him 84 years old when Alfallah was seemingly celebrating her 31st birthday. This marks a 54-year age gap between the actor and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, Roman.