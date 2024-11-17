Al Pacino Has A Massive Age Gap With His Girlfriend Noor Alfallah
When it comes to Hollywood romances, large age gaps are nothing new and hardly raise eyebrows most of the time. However, when Oscar winner Al Pacino helped his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, ring in her birthday recently, many fans were reminded once again about just how stark their age difference really is.
Alfallah's sister, Sophia, took to Instagram on September 25, 2024 to share a video of Alfallah and Pacino working together to blow out the candles on a giant three-tiered cake. Sophia captioned the post, "Noor's bday 2024." However, watching the couple commemorate the big day reminded people that Pacino could easily be the same age as Alfallah's grandfather.
Pacino was born on April 25, 1940, making him 84 years old when Alfallah was seemingly celebrating her 31st birthday. This marks a 54-year age gap between the actor and his girlfriend, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, Roman.
Al Pacino became one of history's oldest new fathers when Noor Alfallah gave birth
After the couple began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic — when Noor Alfallah was 27 and Al Pacino was 80 — they were first romantically linked by the press in 2022. Then, Alfallah's pregnancy news shocked the world, and together they welcomed their son, Roman, in June 2023. At 83 years old, this places the "Godfather" star among some of the oldest new fathers in recorded history.
In what seems like a dubious honor, Pacino is in an exclusive club with less than two dozen other men ever known who were older when they welcomed a child. Some of the other famous figures who made the list and were older than Pacino include Julio Iglesias Sr., business magnate Bernie Ecclestone, film producer and fellow Oscar winner Ernest Lehman, and Pulitzer Prize winner Saul Bellow.
Pacino's friend and former co-star Robert De Niro is also on the list, having welcomed a baby girl with partner Tiffany Chen at age 79, just one month before Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son. De Niro's girlfriend, Chen, was 45 when she gave birth, marking a 34 year age gap between the "Goodfellas" star and his stunt woman partner.