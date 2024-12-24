Erin Andrews' Awkward Meltdown Over Questions About Her Eyebrows

Apparently, Fox Sports commentator Erin Andrews would like it if a little less attention was paid to her eyebrows. The broadcaster's brows have been a frequent topic of discussion on her podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," which she co-hosts with friend and fellow commentator Charissa Thompson. Erin Andrews isn't shy about showing her real self beneath the glam, but when a fan inquired about where she got her eyebrows done in a Q&A, Andrews had enough of the eyebrow talk. "I got them done probably a month and a half ago and people are still talking about these f***ing things," Andrews said.

Still, despite Andrews being exasperated with the questions, she took enough time to begrudgingly explain her process for thick eyebrows. "I'm using a serum. Some people say they're buzzard. I'm not trying to make them that way. I just like bushy eyebrows," she added. One of the reasons why Andrews turned to serums was due to a newfound fear she had of losing her eyebrows. At one point, she told Thompson that she was pretty certain her eyebrows might've stopped growing, which made her wonder if they were slowly fading away permanently. "One of my other girlfriends has talked to me about growing gray and losing them. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, this happens?' So I've been doing this little serum to get them to grow thicker," Andrews once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

