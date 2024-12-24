Erin Andrews' Awkward Meltdown Over Questions About Her Eyebrows
Apparently, Fox Sports commentator Erin Andrews would like it if a little less attention was paid to her eyebrows. The broadcaster's brows have been a frequent topic of discussion on her podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," which she co-hosts with friend and fellow commentator Charissa Thompson. Erin Andrews isn't shy about showing her real self beneath the glam, but when a fan inquired about where she got her eyebrows done in a Q&A, Andrews had enough of the eyebrow talk. "I got them done probably a month and a half ago and people are still talking about these f***ing things," Andrews said.
Still, despite Andrews being exasperated with the questions, she took enough time to begrudgingly explain her process for thick eyebrows. "I'm using a serum. Some people say they're buzzard. I'm not trying to make them that way. I just like bushy eyebrows," she added. One of the reasons why Andrews turned to serums was due to a newfound fear she had of losing her eyebrows. At one point, she told Thompson that she was pretty certain her eyebrows might've stopped growing, which made her wonder if they were slowly fading away permanently. "One of my other girlfriends has talked to me about growing gray and losing them. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, this happens?' So I've been doing this little serum to get them to grow thicker," Andrews once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Erin Andrews couldn't believe what happened to her eyebrows after they were laminated
Erin Andrews is still surprised by what can be done to her eyebrows. Case in point; when Andrews got her eyebrows laminated for the first time, she considered it a life-changing experience. Eyebrow lamination is a fairly recent cosmetic procedure that was developed in 2018, which is simply a technique used to create fuller, smoother eyebrows. For Andrews, she couldn't believe how drastically different her eyebrows looked after experimenting with the process. "I was like, 'Whoa, it looks like I have butterflies on my eyebrows,'" she recalled in a clip she posted on Instagram.
However, Andrews might've seen them as an improvement over her previous look. "Because normally they were just like weird slits," Andrews said of her former eyebrows. After a while, she was so proud of the change that she looked forward to showing them off. Thompson doubted the sports stars that she interviewed would've noticed the change, but Andrews was certain someone would've complimented her on her stunning transformation. "I do believe they will care," she assured Thompson.