Katy Perry Is Totally Unrecognizable In Teenage Throwback Pic With A Blonde Bob

When we think of Katy Perry, an instant image comes to mind — the queen of camp with her jet-black hair, kitschy outfits, lush faux lashes, and bright red, glossy lips. So when Perry posted an image of herself as a teenager on her Facebook page in 2017, fans had to do a double-take, as the "California Girls" singer is totally unrecognizable.

Perry captioned the throwback photo with: "13 year old me. Wannabe popstar." The singer, back when she went by Katy Hudson, would've turned 13 in October 1997. It took a decade before her teenage dream was realized, when her hit "I Kissed a Girl" debuted and skyrocketed her to fame in 2008.

In the throwback snap from the late '90s, Perry is wearing a fitted gray top, wide white belt with a print on it, and jeans. But the real standout of the moment is her blonde bob. Fans may associate the "American Idol" judge with her glossy black locks, but Perry told Glamour in 2015, "I'm naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown." Based on the Facebook pic, we beg to differ. Perry's natural shade looks to have beautiful cool ash and blonde tones to it. But the "Roar" songstress wasn't here for it. In the same interview with Glamour, she admitted that she's been coloring her hair since she was 15.

