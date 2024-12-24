Katy Perry Is Totally Unrecognizable In Teenage Throwback Pic With A Blonde Bob
When we think of Katy Perry, an instant image comes to mind — the queen of camp with her jet-black hair, kitschy outfits, lush faux lashes, and bright red, glossy lips. So when Perry posted an image of herself as a teenager on her Facebook page in 2017, fans had to do a double-take, as the "California Girls" singer is totally unrecognizable.
Perry captioned the throwback photo with: "13 year old me. Wannabe popstar." The singer, back when she went by Katy Hudson, would've turned 13 in October 1997. It took a decade before her teenage dream was realized, when her hit "I Kissed a Girl" debuted and skyrocketed her to fame in 2008.
In the throwback snap from the late '90s, Perry is wearing a fitted gray top, wide white belt with a print on it, and jeans. But the real standout of the moment is her blonde bob. Fans may associate the "American Idol" judge with her glossy black locks, but Perry told Glamour in 2015, "I'm naturally the most boring dishwater squirrel brown." Based on the Facebook pic, we beg to differ. Perry's natural shade looks to have beautiful cool ash and blonde tones to it. But the "Roar" songstress wasn't here for it. In the same interview with Glamour, she admitted that she's been coloring her hair since she was 15.
Katy Perry has had blonde ambition throughout the years
Katy Perry's hair evolution has more road markers than the average stretch of highway. When she stepped away from her signature almost-black hue, she sampled a Crayola-box worth of colors, including orange, blue, pink, and green. But no shade has seemingly made as many guest appearances as blonde. Through the years, she has worn a blonde pixie, long champagne waves, and plenty of golden wigs. She even shared a behind-the-scenes snap of one of her blonde wigs on Snapchat (per People). Maybe Perry doesn't dislike her natural hair color as much as she's insinuated. In fact, we'd love to see a reincarnation of her 1997 'do the next time she's feeling restless with her tresses.
In the meantime, fans have voiced their opinions that they love Perry with her long black hair. One Quora user went so far as to postulate that Perry's revolving hair color keeps her relevant in the pop culture conversation. Whether or not that's the singer's ambition, it's working.