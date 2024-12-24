The Major Milestone That Happened For Kiernan Shipka On TV Before Real Life

Child actors know what it's like to grow up on sets, with many milestones met while filming. Hallmark's Erika Christensen landed her first kiss while filming the 1997 movie "Leave It to Beaver," a common story from actors who started young. For Kiernan Shipka, her character, one of many memorable roles in the cast of "Mad Men," underwent a major life change before the actor did in real life.

Shipka told Cosmopolitan that while playing her character Sally Draper in the 2007 drama series — a role she booked at just 6 years old — she had to act out getting her period before she even got it, herself. "I was like, 'Is this what it's going to be like??'" she said of playing Sally. "I remember it feeling like a trial run."

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star also noted she often didn't understand the dark themes of the show because she was so young. "At that young age, it's not your job to know what the whole thing is about; it's your job to be the character," Shipka said. For that reason, she believes she was able to preserve her innocence and grow up along with her character — for the most part.

