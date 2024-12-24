Red Flags That Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Relationship Isn't Built To Last

Mulaney came to prominence as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" and a series of critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including "Kid Gorgeous," for which he won a Primetime Emmy award. Most of his relationship history includes his marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler. The couple, who were married on July 5, 2014, first met on a group vacation to Martha's Vineyard.

To fans of the comedian, the two appeared to have a happy life together. However, soon after Mulaney checked into a rehab facility in December 2020, fans noticed that Tendler removed Mulaney's name from her Instagram profile. Confirmation of the couple's split came in May 2021. Tendler would later confirm through her spokesperson that Mulaney initiated the split.

Throughout their marriage, Mulaney referenced Tendler and their life together numerous times in his stand-up specials. One aspect of their life together he was particularly vocal about was their not wanting children. The comedian repeatedly expressed that he viewed children as a change in his life that he did not want. It is unclear if Tendler shared Mulaney's sentiments about children or merely accepted his choice. In any case, it's just one reason many we're stunned by the news of Mulaney and Munn expecting a baby in 2021, especially as the two had only recently started dating. Of course, we now know (thanks to Mulaney's GQ profile) that apparently, he and Munn weren't even a full-blown couple when she first became pregnant.

