Red Flags That Olivia Munn And John Mulaney's Relationship Isn't Built To Last
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney got married in July 2024 after three years of dating and are currently the parents of two children. Their son Malcolm was born on November 21, 2021 and their daughter Mei was born on September 14, 2024, via a surrogate. Despite Munn's battle with breast cancer in 2023 that necessitated a double mastectomy, things appear to be going swimmingly for her and Mulaney. However, revelations from the pair (in an exclusive profile of Mulaney in GQ magazine) have raised eyebrows and left many wondering if the couple's relationship is doomed to fail.
One of the biggest revelations from the interview was confirmation from Munn that, contrary to reports in early 2021 that she and Mulaney were dating, the two barely knew each other when she became pregnant with their first child. Munn went on to explain that the two initially planned to co-parent. However, months later, they decided to commit to a relationship together. The revelation is shocking to many as questions have swirled for years around the timeline of Munn and Mulaney's relationship.
John Mulaney repeatedly declared he did not want children
Mulaney came to prominence as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" and a series of critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including "Kid Gorgeous," for which he won a Primetime Emmy award. Most of his relationship history includes his marriage to artist Anna Marie Tendler. The couple, who were married on July 5, 2014, first met on a group vacation to Martha's Vineyard.
To fans of the comedian, the two appeared to have a happy life together. However, soon after Mulaney checked into a rehab facility in December 2020, fans noticed that Tendler removed Mulaney's name from her Instagram profile. Confirmation of the couple's split came in May 2021. Tendler would later confirm through her spokesperson that Mulaney initiated the split.
Throughout their marriage, Mulaney referenced Tendler and their life together numerous times in his stand-up specials. One aspect of their life together he was particularly vocal about was their not wanting children. The comedian repeatedly expressed that he viewed children as a change in his life that he did not want. It is unclear if Tendler shared Mulaney's sentiments about children or merely accepted his choice. In any case, it's just one reason many we're stunned by the news of Mulaney and Munn expecting a baby in 2021, especially as the two had only recently started dating. Of course, we now know (thanks to Mulaney's GQ profile) that apparently, he and Munn weren't even a full-blown couple when she first became pregnant.
Munn and Mulaney's relationship might have started when he was still married
Munn and Mulaney's history predates their 2021 coupling. The two first met at fellow comedian Seth Meyers' wedding in 2013. Munn detailed the initial meeting in a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live, where she gushed about how obsessed she was with wanting to hang out and talk with Mulaney. However, the interest was not mutual, as Munn revealed that while she tried staying in touch with Mulaney, he never returned her email.
Flash-forward to May 2021, when rumors of Munn and Mulaney dating began to swirl. Speculation of possible infidelity on Mulaney's part quickly began as news of the romance came on the heels of the announcement that Mulaney and Tendler were getting divorced. While neither have outright denied the speculation, they've both made statements that suggest Mulaney and Tendler's marriage was over before the relationship began. However, some remain skeptical about the relationship's timeline, particularly based on comments Mulaney's ex-wife Anna Marie has made regarding their split.
Mulaney was fresh out of rehab when Munn became pregnant
One of the reasons many fans were stunned about the news of Mulaney and Munn's expecting a child is that it came so soon after his most recent rehab stint. While fans praised and supported Mulaney when he publicly announced in December 2020 that he was seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction, many were also surprised by the news, as Mulaney had been 15 years sober.
The comedian was always open about his addiction, making it a part of his stand-up specials and routines. Fans hoped and believed Mulaney had overcome his past struggles and were saddened to hear the news of his relapse. While support for Mulaney has continued post-rehab, many fans question the soundness of adding the stressors of marriage and children so soon after his relapse. It certainly didn't help when he revealed in GQ that he regularly performs drug tests administered by Munn to prove he's staying sober.
Munn's relationship history has not been positive
Good and bad opinions about Olivia Munn's love life pre-date her current relationship with John Mulaney. Munn was romantically linked to singer Justin Timberlake and actor Chris Pine. However, her past three-year relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers garnered the most scrutiny, not all of which was positive. At the time of the relationship, Rodgers, who had previously shared a close family bond, became estranged from members of his family. Fans of the athlete blamed Munn for the situation. She addressed the accusations in a 2018 podcast interview with Andy Cohen.
While neither Munn nor Rodgers has ever directly addressed the cause of their split, the former has made comments referencing a prior relationship that many assume is about Rodgers. In particular, at a 2019 "Forbes 30 Under 30" event, Munn spoke of not feeling supported in her previous relationship and having to always cater to her partner's needs. Many now find this statement particularly interesting, as her relationship with Mulaney seems to involve having to care for him in light of his addiction issues. It's made many wonder if Munn may be following a negative pattern with her relationships.
Munn and Mulaney's relationship might be too much, too soon
The status of Munn and Mulaney's relationship when she became pregnant with their first child was just one of the red flag details revealed in the GQ profile. The comedian also discussed an intervention Munn staged with him while she was six months pregnant, at which point they agreed that she would periodically drug test him to ensure he remained sober. The testing continues today, and while Mulaney admits to being grateful for it in the interview, the reveal has added to public scrutiny about the couple's relationship.
For many fans, the reveal has only confirmed why Mulaney and Munn's relationship may be a case of too much, too soon; particularly for a recovering addict. Divorce, rehab, baby, second marriage, Munn's battle with breast cancer, and then a second baby — that's a lot for anyone to handle. However, with a marriage and two toddlers, here's hoping that the future goes well for the two!