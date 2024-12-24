Red Flags In Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz's Marriage
Sure, Heidi Klum is one of Victoria's Secret's most famous models of all time, but she's also a successful businesswoman, TV personality, and is widely regarded as the Queen of Halloween for her elaborate and over-the-top costumes. In many ways, Klum has had a stunning transformation into the bombshell boss babe she is today, but there is one area where she hasn't always had the best luck: her love life. Klum was married to hairdresser Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, then to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Fortunately, she didn't let her two divorces discourage her from finding love again. Klum married Tom Kaulitz, a guitarist for Tokio Hotel, in 2019.
In many ways, Kaulitz, who is also of German descent, seems like Klum's end game. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2018 about their relationship, she said, "I don't know when I was this happy the last time in my life," adding, "He's the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person." To make Kaulitz seem even more like the perfect partner, Klum told People in August 2024 that he got her kids' permission before popping the big question and then enlisted them to help him plan a sweet Christmas day proposal. "I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids," she said. But despite Kaulitz's green flags, their relationship has some glaring red flags that have us questioning whether this union will last.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's sex life seems unrealistic
Throughout her career, and especially since tying the knot with Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum has made it known that she is a very sexual being. But the extent to which she discusses her sex life with Kaulitz and her attraction to him seems excessive and unrealistic. During a "Call Her Daddy" appearance in January 2024, nearly five years after Klum and Kaulitz married, host Alex Cooper asked the mom-of-four what an immediate turn-on for her was. "Oh, I just need to look at my husband," she said before describing her sex life as "endless, hot, [and] wild."
In a November 2024 interview with The Times, Klum made even more brow-raising remarks. When discussing how she stays in shape, she said, "Sport en chambre is my favourite exercise," which is French for bedroom sports. And when asked about her sex life with Kaulitz, Klum said: "Very good. My husband is my match." While it's great to be attracted to your partner and have an active sex life, their lust for each other seems over-the-top and could be hard to maintain as they get older. And just because someone is a good match in the sack doesn't necessarily mean they're the perfect match for you. Klum's constant harping about their sex life makes us wonder what other activities they enjoy doing together.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have a huge age gap
Heidi Klum's sizeable age gap with husband Tom Kaulitz has caught fans' attention — and seemingly not in a positive way. The "Project Runway" alum, who is 16 years older than Kaulitz, was asked how she felt about being older than her husband in an Instagram Q&A in April 2023. "Don't you feel [weird] that you're in the age of Tom's mom or age really doesn't matter?" the fan wrote (via Page Six). Klum responded, "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me."
In fact, Klum has fielded questions about their age gap more than once, and her answer remains the same every time: it doesn't bother her. Speaking about it to InStyle in 2018, she said, "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."
But this isn't Klum's first time with a younger man, and if history rings true, their relationship may not pan out as expected. Following her divorce from Seal, Klum dated art dealer Vito Schnabel for three years; he was 13 years her junior. They broke up three months after he was photographed kissing another woman, raising speculation over whether he was unfaithful to her. While we have no evidence suggesting Kaulitz would ever wrong Klum like that, there's always a possibility that he could yearn for someone more his own age.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz got married quickly and quietly
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's journey to the altar was fast-paced, which could be another red flag that they might not have thought this all through. Let's review: In February 2018, Klum and Kaulitz first met at a birthday party. The following month, their romance was confirmed when they were seen making out. Fast forward to December of that year, and the couple took a major step in their relationship. "I said yes," wrote Klum in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of her, Kaulitz, and her rock-sized engagement ring.
But things got even faster after that. In early February 2019, less than two months after Kaulitz popped the question, Entertainment Tonight asked Klum if they had a date set for their big day. She cryptically responded, "Yeah, I think we did. But you will find out eventually." Public records showFin that they were legally married later that month. In August 2019, they continued the celebration with a ceremony in Italy. While we're happy to see Klum moving on with her life, it wasn't too long ago that she seemed indifferent to saying "I do" a third time. "I've done it twice and it didn't really work out for me, so why hurt something when it's all good the way it is," she told People back in 2016. While there's nothing wrong with changing your mind, it's surprising that she would marry again so quickly.
Heidi Klum never let on that she and Seal were having problems
Heidi Klum's marriage to Seal may not seem relevant to her union with Tom Kaulitz, but if there's anything we've learned, Klum seemingly sugarcoats things when they're bad. As a refresher, she was married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014, although they officially separated in 2012. During that time, they renewed their vows annually. "I think I got married eight times to Seal," she told The Times in 2021. This yearly declaration of love likely gave fans the impression they were going strong, but we can now assume that wasn't the case.
When Klum and Seal announced their separation in January 2012, things got even weirder when InStyle UK released their March 2012 issue, which featured an interview with Klum where she praised her musician husband. "To me, his beautiful face, great body, amazing heart, voice, his ability to be a loving, caring person and father... what can I say?" Klum said (via Page Six). She added, "I have a lot of fun with him."
While we'll assume that Klum's interview took place before their split, it's likely that they were already experiencing marital issues at that time. Nevertheless, she still said so many positive things about him. Now, we're not suggesting that Klum is wrong for her rosy comments, but if things do ever go wrong with Kaulitz, Klum likely won't let us pick up on it.
Tom Kaulitz's past overdose is concerning
Tom Kaulitz is Heidi Klum's first partner who falls into the rock star category. And not to feed into stereotypes, but rockstars don't always have a family-friendly reputation. Fortunately, Kaulitz's record is clean except for one incident. In 2010, the Tokio Hotel guitarist made headlines for overdosing on the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra. While on tour, Kaulitz, who was 20 at the time, was approached by a dealer with the pills. Kaulitz told German newspaper Bild that he knew he didn't need Viagra, even recounting that he asked the dealer, "Do I look as if I can't raise the flag up the flagpole?"
Still, Kaulitz bought the pills and then proceeded to take multiple doses in one night. "The next morning my head was pounding and everything in front of my eyes was blurry. It wasn't fun anymore. It was pretty bad," he told the paper, noting that it took him two days to recover from his Viagra bender.
While we don't mean to single Kaulitz out for his juvenile mistake, this incident shows that he has engaged in common rock star behavior and, as indicated by his lack of erectile dysfunction at the time, has popped pills simply for the thrill of it. While Kaulitz has seemingly cleaned up his act since, there's always the chance he'll revert, which would likely cause Klum a great deal of pain, especially now that he's a stepdad to her four kids.