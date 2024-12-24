Red Flags In Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz's Marriage

Sure, Heidi Klum is one of Victoria's Secret's most famous models of all time, but she's also a successful businesswoman, TV personality, and is widely regarded as the Queen of Halloween for her elaborate and over-the-top costumes. In many ways, Klum has had a stunning transformation into the bombshell boss babe she is today, but there is one area where she hasn't always had the best luck: her love life. Klum was married to hairdresser Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, then to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Fortunately, she didn't let her two divorces discourage her from finding love again. Klum married Tom Kaulitz, a guitarist for Tokio Hotel, in 2019.

In many ways, Kaulitz, who is also of German descent, seems like Klum's end game. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2018 about their relationship, she said, "I don't know when I was this happy the last time in my life," adding, "He's the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person." To make Kaulitz seem even more like the perfect partner, Klum told People in August 2024 that he got her kids' permission before popping the big question and then enlisted them to help him plan a sweet Christmas day proposal. "I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids," she said. But despite Kaulitz's green flags, their relationship has some glaring red flags that have us questioning whether this union will last.

