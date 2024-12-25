Vanessa Trump Looks So Different As A Brunette In Glammed Up Throwback Pic
If you think Donald Trump Jr. has a thing for brunettes, you might be right. Of course there's Kimberly Guilfoyle, rumored mistress Bettina Anderson, and even ex-wife Vanessa Trump. But, wait, isn't she a blond? She is now. But the former model and handbag designer actually has plenty of brown hair history — and posted proof to her Instagram account with a photo of her from 2005. Back when she was dubbed "socialite Vanessa Haydon," she attended a benefit at New York City's Museum of Natural History, wearing a figure-hugging gold gown and loose chocolate locks, revealing that she looks quite different as a brunette in the throwback pic.
Vanessa Trump's stunning transformation has been documented since the '90s, when she walked the catwalk with bright blond strands. But by the early 2000s, she was back to glossy chestnut. She started highlighting it again around the time she was dating Trump Jr., in 2003 and 2004, but was back to dark brown by their November 2004 engagement. In 2006, she started loading on the blond highlights and even sampled the ombre trend (lighter from the roots to mid-shaft, then darker at the ends). But that was short lived and by the end of 2006, she was heavily blond. Though her level of highlights fluctuated for a few more years, she was fully blond by the early 2010s and hasn't gone back.
So what about her five children that she shares with Trump Jr., whom she divorced in 2018? Their two eldest, Kai and Donald III, and their fourth kid, Spencer, are all brunettes like their parents. But middle child, Tristan, and youngest, Chloe, are both blondies.
Vanessa is not the only Trump to dabble with hair dye
Though most of the Trump tribe has kept to their same hair colors, there have been a few aberrations. For example, Ivanka Trump sampled blue hair as a teenager, as revealed in mother Ivana Trump's memoir, "Raising Trump." It was short-lived, however, with her mother demanding she dye it back — but she re-sampled the look at the 2013 Met Gala with blue hair streaks for the punk theme.
Eric Trump's hair has noticeably darkened over the years from its usual blond ambition. But odds are that's the natural transformation blond hair takes in one's 30s and 40s. But there's no such acceptance from his wife Lara Trump, who has steadily kept her blond locks highlighted through the years. As has Melania Trump, who continues to color her hair, adding an increasing amount of blond. But like Eric, Donald Trump Jr. has rocked the salt-and-pepper look, embracing what nature has on offer.
And what about Donald Trump himself? A source told Page Six that the shade of POTUS' hair depends on how long he can sit still while the hair dye does its thing. However, Trump's hair appeared to be toned-down into a natural silver shade in 2024.