Donald Trump Jr. And His Reported Mistress Bettina Anderson Have Quite The Age Gap

Over the course of the past few months, Donald Trump Jr.'s new friend Bettina Anderson has set Kimberly Guilfoyle split rumors into overdrive. So, who exactly is Anderson, Don Jr.'s rumored mistress? Anderson is a socialite and model whose relationship with Don Jr. first sparked rumors in August 2024. Since then, talk of the pair being a couple has only increased in intensity. Now, photos have surfaced that appear to show Don Jr. joining Anderson for her birthday. And her birthday celebration brought another detail of this potential couple's romance to light: they have an age gap.

Don Jr. reportedly took Anderson out to a restaurant near her West Palm Beach home on December 9. The pair surprisingly threw caution to the wind — apparently unconcerned with being seen and photographed in public together, despite Don Jr. and Guilfoyle having yet to announce their split. But, the night on the town was in honor of a good cause: Anderson's 38th birthday. This makes Anderson eight years younger than her 46-year-old rumored beau. Guilfoyle, who is now thought to be Don Jr.'s ex-fiancee, is nearly ten years his senior at 55.