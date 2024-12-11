Donald Trump Jr. And His Reported Mistress Bettina Anderson Have Quite The Age Gap
Over the course of the past few months, Donald Trump Jr.'s new friend Bettina Anderson has set Kimberly Guilfoyle split rumors into overdrive. So, who exactly is Anderson, Don Jr.'s rumored mistress? Anderson is a socialite and model whose relationship with Don Jr. first sparked rumors in August 2024. Since then, talk of the pair being a couple has only increased in intensity. Now, photos have surfaced that appear to show Don Jr. joining Anderson for her birthday. And her birthday celebration brought another detail of this potential couple's romance to light: they have an age gap.
Don Jr. reportedly took Anderson out to a restaurant near her West Palm Beach home on December 9. The pair surprisingly threw caution to the wind — apparently unconcerned with being seen and photographed in public together, despite Don Jr. and Guilfoyle having yet to announce their split. But, the night on the town was in honor of a good cause: Anderson's 38th birthday. This makes Anderson eight years younger than her 46-year-old rumored beau. Guilfoyle, who is now thought to be Don Jr.'s ex-fiancee, is nearly ten years his senior at 55.
Don Jr.'s apparent birthday message to Anderson had to hurt Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson being spotted out and about wasn't the only move toward a soft launch the possible couple made in honor of Anderson's birthday. She also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a card attached to a bouquet of flowers. The card read, "Many Have Said You're Aging Out But I Think You're Perfect... Happy Birthday!" Anderson wrote her own text on the photo: "tough but fair" with a laughing emoji. If the photos of Don Jr. walking hand-in-hand with Anderson as they headed to her birthday celebration weren't enough proof that these flowers were from him, she even went as far as to tag him in very small text in the corner of the post.
As more about Don Jr. and Anderson's relationship comes to light and the pair packs on the PDA, Kimberly Guilfoyle's silence is speaking volumes. And while Don Jr. was clearly just poking fun at Anderson when he accused her of "aging out," this joke still had to sting for possibly-jilted Kimberly Guilfoyle. Seeing that her ex wrote that note for a woman who's over 15 years younger than her couldn't have been easy. And, chances are she did, in fact, see the story; while Anderson doesn't follow Guilfoyle on Instagram, Guilfoyle does follow Anderson.