Trump Debuts Toned-Down Hair At Polls & We Think We Know How He Got His New Look
Sometimes, when Donald Trump is droning on and on (and on and on) during his verbose speeches, our attention starts to wander — and eventually it wanders up to his hair. The owner of one of the most notorious combovers ever to desperately attempt to cover a scalp, the 2024 presidential candidate has proven time and time again that his tresses have the ability to defy gravity (the '70s were Trump's worst hair decade, FYI). On top of the wispy, feathery texture that lifts with the slightest breeze, there's the color of his locks. Actually, we should make that plural, since the shade of Trump's mane changes almost as often as the political "facts" he so confidently spouts.
Working as a hair and beauty reporter for over 20 years, I've seen a lot of hair color moves, and on August 14, 2024, it was obvious that the former president had switched things up once again, and not by himself either. The politician, business owner, and convicted felon popped up in West Palm Beach, FL, to cast his vote in the Florida primary, showing off a brighter, lighter hue in the process. Trump's sometimes-orange, sometimes-blonde locks had more of a silver effect, thanks to what appears to be some quality time spent with a salon professional, and a pro-grade hair color formula.
His new hair color required a professional
Once the proud owner of a blonde mane, Donald Trump has now apparently suffered some significant hair color loss. As a 78-year-old, it's only natural that his tresses have gone gray, but the former "Apprentice" host has seemingly fired that hue, opting instead to relive his youth via hair dye. It's been widely reported that Trump prefers returning to his original blonde roots, but is often too impatient to wait for the formulas to do their job, leaving the former president with shades of orange. Battling to beat his younger and always-put-together opponent Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, it seems that Trump finally found some extra time in his schedule to get a proper salon treatment.
The lighter look of his locks in West Palm Beach is most likely the result of a professional toner, left on long enough to mellow out any brassy orange or blonde, and imbue his locks with a more subtle shade of silver-blonde. Going forward, a blue or purple shampoo will help keep the brassy orange and yellow tints at bay, but Trump will eventually have to book another appointment with a hair pro if he wants to keep his lighter look — toner shampoos are great for maintenance, but can't do the heavy coloring. He'll also have to book an appointment with a makeup artist to help him tone down that infamously orange face.