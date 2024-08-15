Trump Debuts Toned-Down Hair At Polls & We Think We Know How He Got His New Look

Sometimes, when Donald Trump is droning on and on (and on and on) during his verbose speeches, our attention starts to wander — and eventually it wanders up to his hair. The owner of one of the most notorious combovers ever to desperately attempt to cover a scalp, the 2024 presidential candidate has proven time and time again that his tresses have the ability to defy gravity (the '70s were Trump's worst hair decade, FYI). On top of the wispy, feathery texture that lifts with the slightest breeze, there's the color of his locks. Actually, we should make that plural, since the shade of Trump's mane changes almost as often as the political "facts" he so confidently spouts.

Working as a hair and beauty reporter for over 20 years, I've seen a lot of hair color moves, and on August 14, 2024, it was obvious that the former president had switched things up once again, and not by himself either. The politician, business owner, and convicted felon popped up in West Palm Beach, FL, to cast his vote in the Florida primary, showing off a brighter, lighter hue in the process. Trump's sometimes-orange, sometimes-blonde locks had more of a silver effect, thanks to what appears to be some quality time spent with a salon professional, and a pro-grade hair color formula.