Tragic Details About David & Victoria Beckham's Son, Brooklyn

Being the kid of celebrity parents sounds like a dream come true, but people are still open to tragedy no matter how famous their family members are. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is all grown up and seems to be doing well overall. He married Nicola Peltz in 2022 and added her last name, Peltz, to his own name, giving them both the surname Peltz Beckham. After that, he launched his own hot sauce brand, Cloud23. However, Brooklyn's life hasn't been without mishaps.

In August 2024, Brooklyn announced that he had broken his shoulder, and a few months before that, his grandmother-in-law, Bunny, passed away at the age of 95. Bunny had been the maid of honor at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, and it's clear they shared a close relationship. After her death, Brooklyn took to Instagram to honor Bunny, whom he called Naunni. "Naunni thank you for being you. You were the sweetest and happiest person ever and you taught me to find joy in everything. Thank you for always making everyone smile, you made everyone's whose lives you touched infinitely better," he wrote in the caption, including a carousel of photos.

While these events are tragic, the oldest Beckham child had other misfortunes befall him over the years, including a foiled kidnapping plot and being fired from a job by his wife.

