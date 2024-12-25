Tragic Details About David & Victoria Beckham's Son, Brooklyn
Being the kid of celebrity parents sounds like a dream come true, but people are still open to tragedy no matter how famous their family members are. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is all grown up and seems to be doing well overall. He married Nicola Peltz in 2022 and added her last name, Peltz, to his own name, giving them both the surname Peltz Beckham. After that, he launched his own hot sauce brand, Cloud23. However, Brooklyn's life hasn't been without mishaps.
In August 2024, Brooklyn announced that he had broken his shoulder, and a few months before that, his grandmother-in-law, Bunny, passed away at the age of 95. Bunny had been the maid of honor at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, and it's clear they shared a close relationship. After her death, Brooklyn took to Instagram to honor Bunny, whom he called Naunni. "Naunni thank you for being you. You were the sweetest and happiest person ever and you taught me to find joy in everything. Thank you for always making everyone smile, you made everyone's whose lives you touched infinitely better," he wrote in the caption, including a carousel of photos.
While these events are tragic, the oldest Beckham child had other misfortunes befall him over the years, including a foiled kidnapping plot and being fired from a job by his wife.
Brooklyn Beckham received kidnapping threats
Being a new parent is scary enough, but David Beckham and Victoria Beckham also had to deal with terrifying threats to their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham when he was much younger. A year before Brooklyn Beckham was born, his soccer star dad got a red card in the 1998 World Cup game against Argentina, which English fans weren't thrilled about, to put it mildly. Because of this, many in the United Kingdom griped about David, which prompted the soccer star to become fearful a fan who was still angry over the red card incident was going to do something to his newborn son.
David and Victoria recounted the scary time in the Netflix docuseries, "Beckham." The athlete said that, when Brooklyn was born, "I was paranoid that someone was gonna steal him." (via Glamour). David even slept against the door to block any possible intruders. "It was a happy moment, of course ... but when there was kidnap threats, that's when it got scary," he said. Victoria recalled how frightening the kidnapping threats were after Brooklyn was born. "Imagine having a baby and having death threats," she said. "David had to play knowing this was all going on. And I was on my own in an apartment with a baby."
Fast-forward several years later, the police thankfully foiled a separate kidnapping plan, which would have seen Victoria, Brooklyn, and Brooklyn's brother Romeo, being taken and held for a ransom of £5 million, which equates to around $6.25 million, depending on currency rates. A total of nine people — seven men and two women — were ultimately arrested for conspiring to kidnap.
His own wife caused him to lose a job
Being married means you're a team and support each other, right? Not quite for Nicola Peltz Beckham. In 2024, she wrote, directed, and starred in the movie, "Lola." Brooklyn Beckham filmed a cameo for her movie, but Nicola ultimately left it out of the final cut.
She shared with The Hollywood Reporter that her husband was not pleased his scene was edited out. "He had one line, 'Hi,' but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera. I was like, oh God, we have to move on, good lord. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block." Nicola then followed up with how grateful she was to her husband for constantly being there for her on set.
However, people on social media were not kind about Brooklyn's rejected role. "Brooklyn Beckham's ability to suck at everything needs to be studied," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Someone else said, "This nepo baby actually seems to be useless at everything." Presumably, these comments are referencing other projects Brooklyn has tried, such as a photography book he put out that included a dark photo of an elephant in Kenya with the excuse that elephants are "so hard to photograph" (via BBC).