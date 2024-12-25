Paula Abdul's Most Embarrassing Photoshop Fail Of All Time

While Paula Abdul has been honest about her plastic surgery procedures, she has faced accusations from fans claiming she used Photoshop to make herself look younger on Instagram. The incident in question dates back to Kathy Hilton's Christmas party in December 2022. Abdul praised the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum in her caption for her top-tier bash and extended her holiday wishes to fans.

However, the photos Abdul posted of herself at the party straight up did not look like her, who was 60 at the time. Fans quickly concluded that Abdul edited herself to look younger — and not just a few years younger, but decades. "Making yourself look 50 instead of 60 is one thing, but making yourself look 12 is a whole different story. You don't need to do this," commented one user.

Others claimed they mistook Abdul for Jessica Alba, who made our list of Celebs Who Look Like They Haven't Aged in 20 Years. And one user was so baffled by Abdul's post that they questioned whether she was hacked. Another seemingly tried to talk some sense into the singer. "This isn't you hun. If it is, stop whatever you did to filter this," adding, "Be happy with yourself and the fact you're aging. Lots of women don't get that opportunity! So disappointing." Abdul has never publicly addressed this frenzy of accusations, and it's worth noting that her posts since have seemingly been free from fans' assertions that she used Photoshop.

