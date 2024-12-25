The Alcohol Confession From Kim & Khloe Kardashian That Got Swiftly Debunked
The Kardashians never cease to amaze us from the absurd way they spend their money to their shockingly out-of-touch statements like when Khloé and Kim Kardashian said that they've never had beer. "I've never had a regular beer," Khloé said during "The Kardashians" Season 4 premiere as she seemingly tried one for the first time, adding in a confessional that she had a Red Stripe in Jamaica. However, but never had "a Corona or I guess an American beer." She then questioned whether Corona was American, to which producers informed her that it was Mexican.
"I don't think I will like it. ... Oh, it is kind of sweet" chimed in Kim as she took a sip of Khloé's beer. A shocked Kylie asked, "You guys — are you OK? You've never had a beer?" to which Kim responded, "I've never had a beer."
But this hard-to-believe claim was quickly disproven — well, for Kim at least. X user @meeshymumu rounded up a few photos of Kim with beer including one at an Oktoberfest festival and a clipping of a DailyMail article in which Kim is seen drinking beer out of a keg for her 30th birthday. Unfortunately, there's no evidence linking Khloé to the deed, but that doesn't mean she's never kicked back with a brewski.
The Kardashians sisters all have different relationships with alcohol
Not only do the Kardashians differ in what they each eat in a day, but they all have a unique relationship with alcohol. Although Kim Kardashian seemingly fibbed when she said she's never had a beer before, it is worth noting that she was sober for many years. In 2016, Khloé Kardashian talked about her sister's relationship with alcohol to Elle saying, "Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever. Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it." In fact, Kim's surprising reason for not drinking alcohol had to do with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's heavy drinking in college. But in 2022, Kim revealed on an episode of the Goop podcast that she started drinking again when she turned 42, adding "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."
Khloé revealed to Elle in the same 2016 interview, that she rarely drinks but when she does, it's usually to get "buzzed or drunk" — unlike her mom Kris Jenner, who sticks to one drink at dinner.
As for Kendall and Kylie Jenner, they've been known to have some epic drunk moments. Khloé revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 that Kendall, who currently owns 818 Tequila, got so drunk on her 21st birthday that she forgot she had been gifted a Rolls Royce that night. Meanwhile, Kylie, who owns the vodka soda line Sprinter, has previously filmed "Drunk Get Ready With Me" videos.