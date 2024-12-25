The Alcohol Confession From Kim & Khloe Kardashian That Got Swiftly Debunked

The Kardashians never cease to amaze us from the absurd way they spend their money to their shockingly out-of-touch statements like when Khloé and Kim Kardashian said that they've never had beer. "I've never had a regular beer," Khloé said during "The Kardashians" Season 4 premiere as she seemingly tried one for the first time, adding in a confessional that she had a Red Stripe in Jamaica. However, but never had "a Corona or I guess an American beer." She then questioned whether Corona was American, to which producers informed her that it was Mexican.

"I don't think I will like it. ... Oh, it is kind of sweet" chimed in Kim as she took a sip of Khloé's beer. A shocked Kylie asked, "You guys — are you OK? You've never had a beer?" to which Kim responded, "I've never had a beer."

But this hard-to-believe claim was quickly disproven — well, for Kim at least. X user @meeshymumu rounded up a few photos of Kim with beer including one at an Oktoberfest festival and a clipping of a DailyMail article in which Kim is seen drinking beer out of a keg for her 30th birthday. Unfortunately, there's no evidence linking Khloé to the deed, but that doesn't mean she's never kicked back with a brewski.