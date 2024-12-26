What Chad Duell's Costars Had To Say About His General Hospital Exit
In November 2024, "General Hospital" star Chad Duell shocked audiences when he announced he was leaving the soap — and the role of Michael Corinthos, a vital part of the Corinthos family tree — after 14 years. When the news broke, fans made it clear that they were sad to see Duell go — and they weren't the only ones. Many of Duell's "General Hospital" costars also took to social media to share their thoughts on his abrupt exit.
After Duell posted his farewell message on Instagram, many of his castmates — including members of his on-screen family — offered their well wishes in the comment section, with The Mirror cataloging these comments. "I love you," wrote Eden McCoy, who plays Michael's sister Josslyn Jacks. "Still mad!! But I adore you!!!" added Laura Wright, who plays Michaels mother Carly Corinthos. Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Michael's brother Dante Falconeri, left a more humorous comment. "Who wrote this for you?" he asked. "Just kidding. I love you Cheddar."
Interestingly, one of the longest comments on Duell's departure came from child actor Viron Weaver, who plays Michael's son. "Oh no. I'm so sad you are leaving! I will miss you and want you to know how much I appreciate all your kindness and patience," Weaver wrote. "I learned so much from you and will miss all the fun goofing around we did. Thanks for being the best TV dad I could ask for. I hope you can come back one day."
Will Chad Duell's General Hospital role be recast?
In his Instagram statement, Chad Duell did not give a specific reason for his exit from "General Hospital." He simply noted that it "wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life." Duell also took the time to thank the soap opera's cast and crew, including executive producer Frank Valentini — who has served as showrunner of "General Hospital" since 2012. For his part, Valentini took to Twitter to confirm that not only was Duell leaving, but that the role of Michael Corinthos would not be recast — at least, not anytime soon. "There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime," he wrote. Valentini also promised "a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year."
Granted, Duell is far from the only person to play Michael on "General Hospital." Then-child actor Dylan Cash originated the role in 2002, and remained part of the cast through 2008. Actor Drew Garrett started playing an older version of Michael in 2009, though his time on the show was short lived, as he was let go the following year. Duell took over starting in 2010. But even though Duell was the main Michael for nearly a decade and a half, actor Robert Adamson did fill in for him on occasion. Adamson played Michael in eight episodes in 2022 and one episode in 2024.