What Chad Duell's Costars Had To Say About His General Hospital Exit

In November 2024, "General Hospital" star Chad Duell shocked audiences when he announced he was leaving the soap — and the role of Michael Corinthos, a vital part of the Corinthos family tree — after 14 years. When the news broke, fans made it clear that they were sad to see Duell go — and they weren't the only ones. Many of Duell's "General Hospital" costars also took to social media to share their thoughts on his abrupt exit.

Advertisement

After Duell posted his farewell message on Instagram, many of his castmates — including members of his on-screen family — offered their well wishes in the comment section, with The Mirror cataloging these comments. "I love you," wrote Eden McCoy, who plays Michael's sister Josslyn Jacks. "Still mad!! But I adore you!!!" added Laura Wright, who plays Michaels mother Carly Corinthos. Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Michael's brother Dante Falconeri, left a more humorous comment. "Who wrote this for you?" he asked. "Just kidding. I love you Cheddar."

Interestingly, one of the longest comments on Duell's departure came from child actor Viron Weaver, who plays Michael's son. "Oh no. I'm so sad you are leaving! I will miss you and want you to know how much I appreciate all your kindness and patience," Weaver wrote. "I learned so much from you and will miss all the fun goofing around we did. Thanks for being the best TV dad I could ask for. I hope you can come back one day."

Advertisement