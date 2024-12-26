Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence's Relationship Was Doomed Before They Even Married

Cheryl Burke is no stranger to working around the clock as a pro on "Dancing with the Stars" for 26 seasons from 2006 to 2022, and touring with the company each year. The very same thing that started her relationship with Matthew Lawrence, though, is the reason it ultimately fell apart. The couple met after Matthew Lawrence's brother, actor Joey Lawrence's stint on Season 3 of "Dancing with the Stars in 2007," and they later tied the knot in 2019. The problems that they had, though, came long before the pair said their vows.

On an episode of the "I Do, Part 2" podcast, Burke detailed the differences the couple was facing considering her rigorous schedule. "I guess he wasn't necessarily working at the time — as much. He was working, but not as much." She went on to detail the financial strain it put on their relationship, "I believe that there is this gender role. A man may feel a little emasculated when he doesn't make the majority of the money. I think that may have taken a toll." Burke then revealed that she had asked for a prenup before their marriage, which she credits to the beginning of their disputes regarding finances that ultimately led to her filing for divorce in 2022.

Ultimately, Burke has taken a step back from dating and is instead focusing on herself. In 2023, she detailed her time to herself to E! News. "I owe this to myself. You know they say every narcissist you date you owe a year to yourself. I've got a lot of years to make up, OK?" she said. Looks like there's another rule to add to the dating handbook, and we're here for it.

