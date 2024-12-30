The Awkward TMI Confession Shania Twain Should've Kept To Herself
Country superstar Shania Twain has had a stunning transformation throughout her career. Still, even she's had a few blooper moments — and we're not talking about those outfits that landed Twain on the worst-dressed list or her "sour" meetup with Oprah. The "Let's Go Girls!" crooner has engaged in some unladylike and embarrassing behavior while performing.
During a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Twain revealed that she's guilty of going number one mid-concert. "I have peed myself on stage," she told host Andy Cohen and other guest star Patricia Arquette, adding, "The show must go on!" But as Twain explained, she wasn't trying to earn a reputation as a Grammy-award-winning pants wetter. Highlighting one particular pee-filled incident, Twain said she masqueraded it by pretending water spilled. "I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness. I stood up, it all came out, I was dry and the glass of water [was] on the seat," she shared.
Twain isn't the only one who has used her stage as a bathroom. "The biggest mishap I've had on stage was with my horse," Twain said during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2023. "My horse, as I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it's big, and it's steamy, and it's stinky, you know," she said, adding, "It was really awkward." If there's one thing you can say about Twain, it's that she and her animal ensemble sure know how to put on a show.
Shania Twain has had a few other concert gaffes
Shania Twain may be country royalty in fans' eyes, but we must remember that she's human just like us. Besides peeing on stage, she's had a handful of other embarrassing moments during her shows. And can we blame her? Singing and performing in front of thousands of people sounds exhausting, and even the most perfect princess like Twain is bound to have the occasional misstep.
In June 2024, Twain reshared a video to Instagram initially captured by a fan that showed her mistakingly singing into a pink drumstick instead of her microphone. After realizing her fault, Twain's eyes widened, and she quickly switched back to the microphone. Twain wasn't trying to play it off, though. "Oh my god! That was hilarious," she said before picking up the drumstick and jokingly singing into it again. "I'm really glad somebody captured this moment, it's made me laugh all over again," Twain added in her caption.
Twain also took a tumble on stage during a July 2023 performance in Chicago, which another fan captured on TikTok. Ironically, she was performing her song "Don't Be Stupid," which she used to poke fun at herself. "Don't be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you," Twain said to the crowd as she stood back up. Twain's imperfect concert moments honestly just make us love her even more.