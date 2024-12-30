The Awkward TMI Confession Shania Twain Should've Kept To Herself

Country superstar Shania Twain has had a stunning transformation throughout her career. Still, even she's had a few blooper moments — and we're not talking about those outfits that landed Twain on the worst-dressed list or her "sour" meetup with Oprah. The "Let's Go Girls!" crooner has engaged in some unladylike and embarrassing behavior while performing.

Advertisement

During a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Twain revealed that she's guilty of going number one mid-concert. "I have peed myself on stage," she told host Andy Cohen and other guest star Patricia Arquette, adding, "The show must go on!" But as Twain explained, she wasn't trying to earn a reputation as a Grammy-award-winning pants wetter. Highlighting one particular pee-filled incident, Twain said she masqueraded it by pretending water spilled. "I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness. I stood up, it all came out, I was dry and the glass of water [was] on the seat," she shared.

Twain isn't the only one who has used her stage as a bathroom. "The biggest mishap I've had on stage was with my horse," Twain said during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March 2023. "My horse, as I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it's big, and it's steamy, and it's stinky, you know," she said, adding, "It was really awkward." If there's one thing you can say about Twain, it's that she and her animal ensemble sure know how to put on a show.

Advertisement