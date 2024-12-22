How Megan Fox Clapped Back At People Who Criticized Her Kids' Fashion Choices
Society is very focused on the gender binary, and this is reinforced by divisive celebrities like JK Rowling and Elon Musk, alongside various political figures including, of course, president-elect Donald Trump. Megan Fox has been open about how she uses her relationship experience to raise her three sons, which the "Transformers" star shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Evidently, this extends to letting the kids dress however they please. In the case of at least one of them, this happens to be feminine. Unfortunately, certain people have something to say about it and they're not happy.
Former congressional candidate, and right-wing activist, Randy Starbuck took to X to condemn the "Jennifer's Body" star for allowing her boys to wear clothing not relative to their assigned gender, even inaccurately proclaiming that she had somehow coerced them into doing so. Fox posted a screenshot on Instagram. "I really don't want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser," she admitted in response (via Today).
Fox continued, "Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense." The actor also criticized the politician for his cynical take, asserting, "Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."
Noah's experiences moved his mother to tears
Megan Fox's eldest son, Noah, was sadly bullied over his decision to dress more feminine. When asked about it during an interview with Glamour UK, the actor began visibly tearing up because the experience had been so challenging for both of them. "Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," she confirmed. Essentially, Fox learned that this choice doesn't necessarily mean that Noah is transgender, and it also has nothing to do with sexuality. Sometimes, little boys just want to wear dresses, which is perfectly acceptable (despite what certain politicians might say).
Unfortunately, the "Subservience" star also acknowledged, "I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them." Understandably, this means the actor rarely, if ever, posts about her sons online. Often, when the "Expend4bles" star does share her home life, she's forced to deal with negative reactions like the one from Randy Starbuck, whose platform allows people to utilize the comments section to support his degradation of a small child.
As for Noah's father, Brian Austin Green, his fiancée Sharna Burgess dismissed the idea that Noah or any other little boys were being forced to dress like girls as completely insane. The professional dancer, who has a son of her own with Green, decried "the ridiculous people saying that the kids are being forced to be girls," admitting on the "Between Us Moms" podcast simply, "I don't understand it."