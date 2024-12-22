How Megan Fox Clapped Back At People Who Criticized Her Kids' Fashion Choices

Society is very focused on the gender binary, and this is reinforced by divisive celebrities like JK Rowling and Elon Musk, alongside various political figures including, of course, president-elect Donald Trump. Megan Fox has been open about how she uses her relationship experience to raise her three sons, which the "Transformers" star shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Evidently, this extends to letting the kids dress however they please. In the case of at least one of them, this happens to be feminine. Unfortunately, certain people have something to say about it and they're not happy.

Former congressional candidate, and right-wing activist, Randy Starbuck took to X to condemn the "Jennifer's Body" star for allowing her boys to wear clothing not relative to their assigned gender, even inaccurately proclaiming that she had somehow coerced them into doing so. Fox posted a screenshot on Instagram. "I really don't want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser," she admitted in response (via Today).

Fox continued, "Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense." The actor also criticized the politician for his cynical take, asserting, "Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

