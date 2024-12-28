What We Know About Eminem's 3 Kids

Eminem's relationship with his parents was complicated, to say the least. The iconic rapper has always been open about the fact that his father, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr., left him and his mother, Debbie Nelson, when the little boy born Marshall Bruce Mathers III was still just an infant and never bothered to be a presence in his life. Although Nelson raised Eminem by herself, we only learned their relationship was full of tragic details after she died. Despite his heartbreaking upbringing, the "Lose Yourself" hitmaker managed to be a good father to his three kids; Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Marie Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.

Advertisement

In 2004, Eminem acknowledged to Rolling Stone how fatherhood had changed his life, noting, "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life." He felt like a different person when he came home from work, offering some insight into his daily routine by sharing, "Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

Although Eminem has built a legacy, inspired countless others, and won several major awards, all of those achievements pale in comparison to his kids. Speaking on the "Hotboxin'" podcast, in 2020, the "Without Me" hitmaker gushed that he couldn't be prouder that they had all grown up to become normal people despite being raised in the spotlight. He was also relieved that they recognized the more important things in life too.

Advertisement