What We Know About Eminem's 3 Kids
Eminem's relationship with his parents was complicated, to say the least. The iconic rapper has always been open about the fact that his father, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr., left him and his mother, Debbie Nelson, when the little boy born Marshall Bruce Mathers III was still just an infant and never bothered to be a presence in his life. Although Nelson raised Eminem by herself, we only learned their relationship was full of tragic details after she died. Despite his heartbreaking upbringing, the "Lose Yourself" hitmaker managed to be a good father to his three kids; Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Marie Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.
In 2004, Eminem acknowledged to Rolling Stone how fatherhood had changed his life, noting, "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life." He felt like a different person when he came home from work, offering some insight into his daily routine by sharing, "Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."
Although Eminem has built a legacy, inspired countless others, and won several major awards, all of those achievements pale in comparison to his kids. Speaking on the "Hotboxin'" podcast, in 2020, the "Without Me" hitmaker gushed that he couldn't be prouder that they had all grown up to become normal people despite being raised in the spotlight. He was also relieved that they recognized the more important things in life too.
Hailie Jade Scott is Eminem's only biological child
On Christmas Day 1995, Eminem and his now ex-wife, Kim Mathers, welcomed their little bundle of joy, Hailie Jade Scott. During his 2004 Rolling Stone interview, the Emmy winner disclosed that he felt unbearably guilty whenever work took him away from his little girl for too long, so he sometimes brought her along to the studio. On one such occasion, Eminem overheard Hailie saying, "Somebody please help me! I think my dad's gone crazy!" and had her professionally record the line for his 2002 song "My Dad's Gone Crazy."
Although the then-6-year-old nailed her part in one take, her father was adamant about keeping little Hailie away from future projects because he didn't want to unfairly thrust fame onto her at a young age and decrease the already-slim chances of Hailie having a regular life. In fact, the iconic rapper even penned his 2004 track "Mockingbird" as a heartfelt apology to his kids for all the pressures his fame brought and the other tragic aspects of their lives like their mother, Kim's, absence because of substance abuse issues.
Although Hailie served as the inspiration for several songs, her father still kept her private life private. She eventually took a more traditional life route and studied Psychology at Michigan State University. Eminem proudly confirmed on "Hotboxin'" that Hailie had made him immensely proud by acing college with a 3.9 GPA. Suffice it to say, their tight-knit father-daughter bond only got stronger as Hailie entered a new era of her life.
She got married in 2024 (and Eminem was one very proud papa)
In 2022, Hailie Jade Scott created her "Just A Little Shady" podcast with her pal, Brittany Ednie. Needless to say, the name honored her father, The Real Slim Shady himself. While Hailie found her professional calling in the world of podcasts, she found love with Evan McClintock. The happy couple started dating in 2016 while they were both students at Michigan State University and went on to tie the knot in May 2024. Then, in October, Eminem released the music video for "Temporary" to announce that he would become a grandfather in 2025 with the arrival of Hailie's child, and even featured his pleasantly surprised reaction to learning the big news.
The sweet video featured clips of Hailie growing up through the years and contrasted it with several clips from her wedding day, including her father's emotional reaction to seeing her stunning transformation into a bride for the first time. It's only natural that the video was centered around Hailie since Eminem wrote the song to help her cope with his eventual loss. During an episode of the "Just A Little Shady" podcast, Hailie admitted that she "audibly sobbed" upon hearing the heartfelt track for the first time. It helped reshape her perspective about her childhood, since, "My parents did such a good job growing up where I didn't realize how bad things were."
She continued, "But now, as an adult, in hindsight, it's so scary to think about, and I think that's why I get emotional so much, just thinking that that could have happened." Thus, Eminem's eldest daughter couldn't help but get emotional when she listened to it.
Alaina Marie Scott enjoys a relatively regular life
Eminem's then-wife, Kim Scott's sister, Dawn Scott, gave birth to her daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, in 1993. However, Alaina's biological mother was unable to care for her because of her ongoing addiction issues, so Eminem and Kim adopted Alaina in her adolescent years. Although the legal adoption only took place in the 2000s, the "8 Mile" star clarified to Rolling Stone that his niece had been a part of their family since she was an infant. As a result, it's unsurprising that Alaina, too, got a shoutout in "Mockingbird" with the lyrics: "Lainey, uncle's crazy ain't he? / Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We're all we got in this world."
Like her stepsister, Alaina also ventured down a more academic road, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oakland University with a double minor in Advertising and Public Relations. She evidently had no interest in living a life of glitz and glamour as she continued to work more everyday jobs. During a 2022 appearance on Hailie Jade Scott's "Just A Little Shady" podcast, Alaina shared that she had picked up work as a receptionist.
By 2023, she appeared to be working as an esthetician at a local Michigan salon. However, Alaina didn't leave her passions behind entirely, putting her wanderlust to good use by becoming a travel blogger. Meanwhile, her love of reading inspired Eminem's beloved adopted daughter to start an online book club. And to top it all off, the rapper's second eldest child also became an outspoken proponent of body positivity and mental health.
She has a close sisterly bond with Hailie
On June 9, 2023, Alaina Marie Scott married her partner of over seven years, drummer Matt Moeller. A few days after the ceremony, the travel blogger took to Instagram to share some snaps from the event that revealed her stepsister Hailie Jade Scott was in attendance. However, their father, Eminem, was nowhere to be seen. As the rumors of the iconic rapper skipping his daughter's wedding began to spread, Alaina swiftly cleared the air in an interview with People by pointing out, "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," adding, "He wasn't going to miss that."
Moreover, the wedding was a lavish but tight-knit affair that only included 125 of the couple's nearest and dearest. "None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed," the newlywed also sweetly proclaimed. Notably, Hailie played an important part in her stepsister's big day by serving as her Maid of Honor. During an episode of her "Just A Little Shady" podcast, the now super close sisters confessed that they would constantly get into petty arguments, like most siblings, in their younger years. All that bickering ceased when they moved into their own places, and their bond deepened.
In October 2024, Alaina shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate Hailie's pregnancy too, writing, "One of the greatest gifts I've ever been given is having the title of being your sister. I have a feeling being called AUNTIE is going to be the another one of the best."
Stevie Laine Scott came out as non-binary in 2021
After Eminem and Kim Scott parted ways in 2001, she welcomed Stevie Laine Scott with her then-partner, Eric Hartter, in 2002. However, Eminem and Kim rekindled their romance in 2005, and Stevie officially became a part of their blended family. When Stevie appeared on Hailie Jade Scott's "Just A Little Shady Podcast" in 2023, the host shared her reaction to the new addition to the family, by asserting, "I was so happy to have a little sister." After stating that she might tear up thinking about how much their baby sibling had grown, Hailie recalled, "When you were born, I was like, 'A baby! For me! It's mine!"
In 2021, Stevie posted a sweet TikTok video to share that they felt most confident in their body after realizing they were non-binary. It featured several clips of them over the years and ended with Stevie confirming that they used "all pronouns." Additionally, in the caption, Stevie noted that they were both bisexual and genderfluid.
On "Just A Little Shady," Eminem's youngest kid was similarly happy to reveal that they had been in a fulfilling relationship with TikToker Declan Jace for two years. The couple endured a long-distance relationship for about a year until Jace moved in with them in late 2022. Stevie has a strong presence on TikTok and often shares fun little clips from their life. Suffice it to say that all of Eminem's children are grown up and gorgeous now.