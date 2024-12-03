Tragic Details About Eminem And His Mom's Relationship Emerge After Her Death

Few song lyrics from the early 2000s are more iconic than "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." Eminem's mom's spaghetti, though most have never actually tried it, has been a true staple in his fanbase since the song "Lose Yourself" was released in 2002. The rapper is no stranger to complicated relationships, like his difficult marriage to ex-wife, Kim Scott. But, if appearances mean anything, he seems to have been a great dad to his three kids despite the fact that his bond with his mom, Debbie Nelson, has been tumultuous for decades.

Nelson tragically passed away at age 69, on the night of December 2, 2024, after a battle with advanced lung cancer. Nelson was a smoker, and she had a rocky history with her son. According to TMZ, Nelson actually sued her son for defamation, and wrote about their relationship in her memoir, "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem." Though their connection was strained for most of the Detroit rapper's life, the death of one's mother will certainly take a toll on the child, even in the toughest upbringings.