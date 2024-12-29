Inside Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage With Her Husband Abraham Williams
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii congresswoman who president-elect Donald Trump nominated for director of national intelligence, has long been a figure of intrigue in political circles. While her bold stances and unconventional career path have earned both praise and criticism (with some drama between her and Kamala Harris), her personal life adds another layer of fascination. Central to her journey is her husband, Abraham Williams, a talented filmmaker, and devoted partner whose story is as compelling as Gabbard's own.
Six years after Gabbard's split with her first husband in 2006, she began a new relationship during her 2012 congressional campaign. "[We bonded] when he was volunteering on the shoots for my campaign ads," she told The New York Times via email. What started as a professional collaboration quickly grew into a deep connection. "As we got to know each other, we realized how much we actually had in common," she recalled. "We went for a long walk on our first date, and ended up at a pickup volleyball game with a few friends. Pretty soon, we were going on hikes, going surfing, and spending as much time together as we could."
Their shared interests in service, adventure, and spirituality set the foundation for a meaningful partnership that would thrive despite the pressures of public life. Together, they share a love of surfing, travel, and community, and they find time to connect with each other despite their busy schedules. Through life's highs and challenges, including Gabbard's IVF journey, the pair have proven to be a dynamic duo, navigating their unique journey with grace and unwavering support for one another.
The picturesque proposal and wedding
Abraham Williams proposed to Tulsi Gabbard in an unforgettable yet fitting way: During a sunset surfing session. A diamond ring securely duct-taped to a flotation device made its appearance as the perfect cinematic gesture. "Then he paddled over, pulled out a double-tethered contraption attached to a gold duct-tape-covered flotation device, with a beautiful ring attached, and said, 'I have a question for you: Will you marry me?" Gabbard told The New York Times. The proposal mirrored their shared love of the ocean and adventure, reflecting their unique bond.
Their 2015 wedding, held on the idyllic shores of Kahaluu, Hawaii, was a traditional Vedic ceremony that highlighted their Hindu faith and cultural heritage. "It was a deeply spiritual, traditional ceremony that held great meaning for Abraham and I," Gabbard told People. She went on to describe the perfect mix of culture represented at the wedding. "It really was a Hawaiian-style Hindu wedding, from the palm trees to birds of paradise flowers, to the birds chirping in the background," she said. When it was all said and done, Gabbard said the wedding exceeded all of her expectations. "It was far beyond what I dreamed of. Literally, it was perfect," she said of the special day. Their relationship, marked by collaboration and mutual encouragement, has likely been a source of stability for both, even amid the whirlwind of political life.