Inside Tulsi Gabbard's Marriage With Her Husband Abraham Williams

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii congresswoman who president-elect Donald Trump nominated for director of national intelligence, has long been a figure of intrigue in political circles. While her bold stances and unconventional career path have earned both praise and criticism (with some drama between her and Kamala Harris), her personal life adds another layer of fascination. Central to her journey is her husband, Abraham Williams, a talented filmmaker, and devoted partner whose story is as compelling as Gabbard's own.

Six years after Gabbard's split with her first husband in 2006, she began a new relationship during her 2012 congressional campaign. "[We bonded] when he was volunteering on the shoots for my campaign ads," she told The New York Times via email. What started as a professional collaboration quickly grew into a deep connection. "As we got to know each other, we realized how much we actually had in common," she recalled. "We went for a long walk on our first date, and ended up at a pickup volleyball game with a few friends. Pretty soon, we were going on hikes, going surfing, and spending as much time together as we could."

Their shared interests in service, adventure, and spirituality set the foundation for a meaningful partnership that would thrive despite the pressures of public life. Together, they share a love of surfing, travel, and community, and they find time to connect with each other despite their busy schedules. Through life's highs and challenges, including Gabbard's IVF journey, the pair have proven to be a dynamic duo, navigating their unique journey with grace and unwavering support for one another.

