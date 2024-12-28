The Drama Between Reba McEntire & Kristi Noem, Explained

Reba McEntire is a jack of all trades: she's an actress, a country music superstar, and even a restaurateur. However, one thing she's not known for is publicly getting involved in politics — and that's no accident. But it is at the center of some drama between McEntire and South Dakota governor and Trump devotee Kristi Noem.

It all started in June 2021, when Noem — who ran for (and ultimately won) re-election the following year — held a fundraising event advertising McEntire as a special guest (per Rolling Stone). Given that McEntire usually abstains from endorsing political candidates, this announcement came as a surprise — including to McEntire herself, apparently. The "Big Sky" star addressed the matter in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such," McEntire wrote. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."

Noem's press aide, Ian Fury, issued a response shortly after. "The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor's events," he wrote (per KTWB). "That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance. I'd add that the Governor is a huge fan of Reba."