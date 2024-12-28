The Sweet Reason Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K. Had An At-Home Wedding

Kat Dennings is an A-list actor who starred in one of the most popular sitcoms of the 2010s, "2 Broke Girls," and even has multiple Marvel projects under her belt. Andrew W.K. is a certified rock star who's written more than a few songs about throwing wild parties — such as "Party Hard," "Long Live the Party," and "Party Til You Puke." That's why it may be surprising to learn that when these two lovebirds got married in November 2023, it was about as low-key as could be. But Dennings says it all goes back to their unique journey as a couple.

While the wedding had some high-profile guests — such as Dennings' sweet friend Brenda Song and Song's fiance Macaulay Culkin — Dennings told Vogue, "I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way." Culkin and Song may be stars too, but more importantly, they're good friends of the couple. In fact, they were two of only about 15 guests who attended the wedding. The ceremony itself took place at Dennings and W.K.'s Los Angeles home.

"We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," Dennings told the outlet. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything." Dennings says she made most of the wedding decorations. As for another reason why she and W.K. picked their home as their proverbial altar, well ... it is where they got engaged, after all.

