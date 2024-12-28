The Sweet Reason Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K. Had An At-Home Wedding
Kat Dennings is an A-list actor who starred in one of the most popular sitcoms of the 2010s, "2 Broke Girls," and even has multiple Marvel projects under her belt. Andrew W.K. is a certified rock star who's written more than a few songs about throwing wild parties — such as "Party Hard," "Long Live the Party," and "Party Til You Puke." That's why it may be surprising to learn that when these two lovebirds got married in November 2023, it was about as low-key as could be. But Dennings says it all goes back to their unique journey as a couple.
While the wedding had some high-profile guests — such as Dennings' sweet friend Brenda Song and Song's fiance Macaulay Culkin — Dennings told Vogue, "I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way." Culkin and Song may be stars too, but more importantly, they're good friends of the couple. In fact, they were two of only about 15 guests who attended the wedding. The ceremony itself took place at Dennings and W.K.'s Los Angeles home.
"We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," Dennings told the outlet. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything." Dennings says she made most of the wedding decorations. As for another reason why she and W.K. picked their home as their proverbial altar, well ... it is where they got engaged, after all.
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. have a magical proposal story
Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. got engaged back in May 2021, and Dennings' tweet about it got the internet talking. But you may be wondering: who exactly proposed to whom? Well, according to Dennings, they actually proposed to each other — at the exact same time, no less. The "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" star recalled how it all went down during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in February 2022.
"We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic," Dennings said. "We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense ... thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time." Dennings says the whole thing was completely unplanned, and that she cried tears of joy after the fateful exchange. "No one believes me," she told Drew Barrymore. "But I assure you, that's what happened."
In the aforementioned Vogue interview, Dennings further revealed that the impromptu mutual proposal actually happened on W.K.'s very first visit to her home. "At the end of his trip, we couldn't imagine ever separating," she said. Dennings added that at one point, she and the "Everybody Sins" singer did consider having a big wedding party. "But in the end, the kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us," she explained.