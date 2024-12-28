Everything We Know About Bret Michaels' Health Issues Over The Years

Country rocker Bret Michaels has been a pop-culture staple since the early 1980s, be it as frontman of the band Poison, the star of multiple reality TV shows, or Pamela Anderson's short-lived fling partner. Despite his highly successful career, the "Lie to Me" singer has had to contend with some pretty serious health issues over the years. Still, Michaels has never been one to let that get in the way of his rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

Michaels has had health concerns ever since he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was six years old. In a 2023 interview with USA Today to commemorate his 60th birthday, the rocker explained that he was taught from a young age not to let his illness get him down. "When I was a kid, my parents gave me 'Winners Never Quit, Quitters Never Win' to help me deal with my diabetes," he said. "They wanted me to be victorious, not a victim."

Still, Michaels' health problems persisted into adulthood, with 2010 being an especially rough year for him. According to People, he underwent an emergency appendectomy (i.e. had his appendix removed) that April. Later that very same month, Michaels suffered a near-fatal brain hemorrhage, per ABC News), which the singer attributes to an accident at the 2009 Tony Awards where a piece of the set hit him in the head. Not long after, Michaels also suffered a stroke. Doctors say the stroke was not caused by Michaels' brain hemorrhage, but rather a pre-existing heart condition.

