A Look Back At Bret Michaels' Short-Lived Fling With Pamela Anderson

Before social media exploded and had everyone glued to their phones, celebrity magazines were the main way people kept up with their favorite (and most hated) stars' lives. Even though these tabloids weren't exactly quality press, they had a knack for releasing details that celebrities would rather have stayed hidden. This was definitely Pamela Anderson and rock musician Bret Michaels' sentiments when the Internet Entertainment Group released their sex tape in 1998.

By then, the couple had already been broken up for four years, after dating between 1993 and 1994. During their relationship, the Playboy model told "The Howard Stern Show" that she had met the rock star at "a business meeting." The "Baywatch" alum added that their relationship's dynamic was how "love should be."

Michaels clearly felt the same way about her because years later, long after they'd split, he described Anderson as a "very intelligent" woman to whom he was greatly attracted in an interview with PR.com. Ultimately, though, the celebrity couple ended their relationship, but the one thing they couldn't agree on was why.