Keith Urban Is Unrecognizable In Childhood Throwback Video From The '80s

Keith Urban famously became an "American Idol" judge in 2012 and also held the role of judge on three seasons of "The Voice Australia." But long before the "Idol," "Voice," and "X Factor" shows of the world, other programs helped boost the careers of fledgling stars. For example, in Australia, Olivia Newton-John also appeared on "New Faces" in 1965 before she found fame with "Grease" and the 1981 hit "Physical." And "Crocodile Dundee" himself Paul Hogan appeared on the show in 1971.

For years, "Star Search," which ran from 1983 to 1995 (and had a brief revival from 2003 to 2004), was the most popular talent competition in America, helping launch the careers of some of the world's biggest artists. Beyonce was a contestant in 1993. Funny enough, 11-year-old Britney Spears and Billy Porter appeared on the same episode in 1992; he won the $100,000 prize money for an adult male singer. Other singing contestants included Alanis Morissette (1988), Usher (1991), Christina Aguilera (1990) and Justin Timberlake (1993). Dave Chappelle and Drew Carey were two of the comedians that competed on the show, in 1993 and 1988, respectively.

Before she was a household name, Amy Schumer competed on 2007's "Last Comic Standing," coming in fourth. And even Oscar-winner Emma Stone dabbled in a talent contest before she transformed into one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Back when she was 16, she stepped on the stage of VH1's 2004 show "In Search of the Partridge Family." She showcased her singing talent with Meredith Brooks' "B*tch" and a duet of Pat Benatar's "We Belong." The result? She won the role of Laurie Partridge. Which goes to show that whether you come first, fourth, or walk away with some critiques from picky judges, the future remains unknown. Just ask Keith Urban.

