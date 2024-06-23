Awkward Keith Urban Moments Witnessed By Millions

With a dozen studio albums and plenty of number-one country hits to his name, Keith Urban has a wide discography to choose from when he's performing. And while his fans are always excited to hear his hits, it can be even more exciting to hear your favorite artist performing new work. In 2019, Urban debuted his new single "We Were," which he said was a completely fresh song. After explaining that he'd been in the studio making a lot of new work, Urban began to play the song to the enthralled audience, but not everything went to plan.

A little after the first verse, he began to stumble over the words in the chorus. It became noticeable as he cut out for a few words, then he quickly admitted to the audience, "Oh my gosh, I forgot the words of this damn song, can you believe it? Literally fresh, brand new." His fans laughed and cheered him through the awkward mistake, and Urban joked that usually if he forgot the words, he would have pretended his microphone was malfunctioning and messed with the mic cord. But, because his mic stand didn't have a chord, his go-to fix wouldn't fool anyone, and he had to own up to the mistake.