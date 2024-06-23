Awkward Keith Urban Moments Witnessed By Millions
Keith Urban is a New Zealand-born musician who made a name for himself as one of the top artists in the country music scene. He had his first number-one hit in 2001 with "But for the Grace of God." Since then, he's come out with hit after hit with "You'll Think of Me," "Somebody Like You," "The Fighter," and many more. He's also won over fans as a beloved judge on the hit series "American Idol" and as a mentor on "The Voice." His musical success has earned him stardom and a lavish lifestyle that he leads with his movie star wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, who are growing up fast.
There's no denying that Urban has an enviable career and life. But even celebrities have their share of awkward moments, and Urban is no exception. Between strange interview moments, on-stage mistakes, and awkward PDA with his wife, the country star has had many uncomfortable situations caught on camera and witnessed by the world.
He had an uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction during his concert
Keith Urban is known for putting on a great show that his fans go wild for. However, there's always room for error during a live performance, and he had one particularly embarrassing accident in front of a huge crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina. While performing on his Graffiti U World Tour, Urban attempted a stunt, which he's done at countless other concerts. He jumped off the stage, but this time, things went wrong. Right after making the jump, he heard his pants split at the back. The singer continued the rest of his show with his jeans torn.
Fortunately, Urban handled the awkward wardrobe malfunction with good humor. After the show, he took to Instagram to explain the incident to his followers. "Let's get the elephant out of the room right now," he said "First song, I leap off the stage like I do every night onto the mainstage." He then recalled the moment he heard his pants ripping and showed the tear on his back pocket to the camera. He recalled thinking how awkward the rest of the night would be, but then joked that it did make his wardrobe more ventilated on the swelteringly hot night and thanked his audience for bringing the best energy despite the heat.
He shared this awkward kiss with Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are a very passionate couple. Urban and Kidman's love story began when they met in 2005. Since then, the couple have married, had two daughters, and had countless iconic moments together. They aren't scared of a little PDA and are often openly enamored by each other on red carpets, at award shows, and basically anywhere else that they're seen together. But not all of their affectionate moments go as well as others, and they've had their share of awkward, intimate moments in front of the cameras.
nicole kidman and keith urban's awkward kiss at the #goldenglobes was a JOURNEY. pic.twitter.com/BUbqQ7JWrT
— Qᴜɪɴɴ (@QuinnKeaney) January 8, 2018
One instance happened at the 2018 Golden Globes. When the country singer's wife won Best Actress for her part in "Big Little Lies" she turned to Urban for a congratulatory kiss. Unfortunately, he wasn't ready. She went in for the kiss while he was still standing and ended up missing his mouth, landing somewhere on his neck, then his highlighted hair before finally finding his lips. A video of the moment made rounds on X, formerly Twitter, where many users poked fun at the fumbling embrace. But a few fans jumped to defend the couple, pointing out that Urban was just trying to stand, and they got the timing off. "Ah...come on people. A kiss is a kiss. At least they love each other enough after 10 something years to care to kiss each other," one user commented, "They're a beautiful couple!!"
When he forgot the lyrics to his own song
With a dozen studio albums and plenty of number-one country hits to his name, Keith Urban has a wide discography to choose from when he's performing. And while his fans are always excited to hear his hits, it can be even more exciting to hear your favorite artist performing new work. In 2019, Urban debuted his new single "We Were," which he said was a completely fresh song. After explaining that he'd been in the studio making a lot of new work, Urban began to play the song to the enthralled audience, but not everything went to plan.
A little after the first verse, he began to stumble over the words in the chorus. It became noticeable as he cut out for a few words, then he quickly admitted to the audience, "Oh my gosh, I forgot the words of this damn song, can you believe it? Literally fresh, brand new." His fans laughed and cheered him through the awkward mistake, and Urban joked that usually if he forgot the words, he would have pretended his microphone was malfunctioning and messed with the mic cord. But, because his mic stand didn't have a chord, his go-to fix wouldn't fool anyone, and he had to own up to the mistake.
He and Nicole shared an intense kiss at the ACM Awards
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman frequently draw attention when attending award shows and other events together. Urban recently got noticed for being the perfect gentleman and supportive husband while attending the MET Gala with Kidman, making many deem him a dream husband. But, amid those "couple goals" moments, the pair has some instances that have made fans more uncomfortable than envious.
One of these moments happened when Urban won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards; the pair shared a passionate kiss before he went on stage. They kissed once while sitting and then shared another longer kiss once standing. Many viewers felt the prolonged kiss was a bit too passionate for the televised award ceremony. When asking about the makeout session during a post-show interview, the reporters joked about how intense the kiss had been. One said that he was counting, and it seemed like the pair of them kissed at least three times. Kidman laughed into her husband's shoulder bashfully while Urban explained that he was making up for the fact that he couldn't kiss his wife at the CMAs. "When I won at the CMAs she was not well, and I couldn't." he said. Perhaps this public kiss also made up for Nicole's missed kiss at the Golden Globes in 2018.
Fans found this red carpet moment uncomfortable
Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman shared another intense moment that caught some attention while on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars. Urban seemed to be having a great time at the event, which Kidman's ex, Tom Cruise, reportedly skipped in order to avoid her. Kidman looked lovely in a figure-hugging black gown with sequined florals, and Urban looked dashing in his tux.
The actress was very proud to have her husband on her arm for the special night and made that clear. While taking photos on the red carpet, she started to get tired of modeling, saying that she felt silly to the assembled photographers. It seemed like she was going to leave the carpet when she pulled her husband's hand to bring the country star front and center with her. The pair kissed while the photographers snapped shot after shot.
While some may have found this display romantic, many felt it was over the top and a bit showy. MTV UK shared a video of the moment in a TikTok. Many users commented that they thought Kidman and Urban's interactions were disingenuous. One even went so far as to say, "I don't believe they are as close as they pretend. They try too hard," after watching the uncomfortable video.
When he asked Nicole Kidman for a kiss in front of the cameras
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had another uncomfortable moment caught on camera while they stopped in front of paparazzi for street photos. The pair looked like true superstars in fashionable black outfits and sunglasses and likely looked amazing in still photos taken of the moment. But, in a TikTok video of them posing, you can see Urban asking his wife for a kiss and licking his lips as she's putting her shades on. Kidman obliges, and the pair share a kiss in front of the cameras and cheering onlookers. Many thought it was strange to see Urban explicitly asking for a kiss. Not only was it slightly awkward, but it made the affectionate gesture seem staged for the press.
@faux.celeb.life
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman. He tells her to kiss him. This entire video is cringy to me lol. #nicolekidman #keithurban #yourfyp #celebritytiktok #celebgossip #celebs #celebrities #popculture #cringe #foryoupage #fyp #shadowbanned
The user who posted the TikTok wrote in the caption, "This entire video is cringy to me lol." Viewers agreed, finding the kiss forced and strange. One skeptical commenter wrote, "I've always thought they were such an odd couple." Another quipped, "Nobody that old who has been married for that long ever kisses that way voluntarily," suggesting that they were putting on a performance for the public. But Urban may have just genuinely wanted a kiss and, unfortunately, had the slightly embarrassing interaction caught on camera.
When he interrupted his wife's Fallon interview
The country star and his actress wife had yet another odd public appearance when she was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." During a previous interview, Nicole Kidman revealed that she and Fallon almost dated once. Apparently not wanting to leave Kidman on her own with her former almost-romance, her husband Keith Urban came on stage playing guitar and singing to swoop in and rescue her.
Urban joined his wife for the remainder of the show, and the strangeness continued throughout the interview. When they all sat down to play a game with Fallon, Kidman announced that she would sit on her husband's lap for the segment. Urban accepted the strange request and moved to the seat closer to Fallon to allow Kidman to sit on his knee. Looking at Fallon, Urban shrugged and explained the odd arrangement away by joking, "Happy wife, happy life." The singer then spent the show awkwardly under Kidman while the three played a chemistry game.
While many of the interactions were likely planned for the late-night show, the tension is still palpable and makes for an uncomfortable watch. One YouTube commenter summed up many viewers' feelings, saying, "The intensity of awkwardness here is immeasurable, that even we who watch feel awkward and shy at the same time."
He handled this uncomfortable interview well
While celebrity interviews are a great way to get to know the stars we love on a more personal level, they can also be the source of some truly cringe-worthy content. Keith Urban had one exceptionally awkward interaction with an interviewer in 2018. In this case, Urban was not the one making things awkward so much as he was stuck in the interaction. While at an award ceremony, he walked by an eager reporter who put out his hand, apparently for a high five from the celebrity. The country singer politely put out his hand to high-five the reporter in return. The interaction could have ended nicely there, but the reporter continued to hold onto Urban's hand after the high-five. In a video narrated by the reporter, he said he was "cringing so hard" going back through the footage and realizing that he'd grabbed Urban's hand.
To save the moment from becoming even more awkward, the singer came closer to the reporter to do an interview with him. But the journalist once again froze, and the only question he could think to ask Urban was how he liked Australia, fumbling over his words a bit while asking. Urban again handled it like a professional, smiling and saying, "It's good to be home." By handling the uncomfortable exchange with grace, Urban kept the reporter and himself from being even more embarrassed by the mistake.
He posted a cringey but cute video of carpool Karaoke with Nicole
Many of Keith Urban's most awkward interactions and accidents were filmed and posted by others. But, this particular bit of content was both recorded and shared by the "Days Go By" singer himself. In 2016, Urban put up a video of himself and his academy-award-wining wife sitting in the car and singing along to his song "The Fighter." The song features Carrie Underwood and was inspired by Urban's relationship with Kidman. In the video, Urban sings his own parts while Kidman joins in for Underwood's vocals as the original track plays through the car's speakers.
The pair serenade each other and act out the song with melodramatic facial expressions and gestures. It is undeniably cringe watching the adults act like lovestruck teens, but it's obvious that they aren't taking themselves too seriously and don't mind seeming a bit goofy. And while awkward, there is also something endearing about seeing the pair so in love with each other.
Urban and Kidman have had their share of awkward moments between their PDA and social media posts, but Urban's fans are still just happy to see him happy and in love. One fan commented on the video, "It's nice to see when a married couple is still happily in love after so many years of living together."