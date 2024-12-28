What We Know About Cameron Diaz's Daughter Raddix

The world knows plenty about Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband, Benji Madden, who married in 2015. However, less is known about the couple's daughter, Raddix — and they appear to like it that way. That being said, a few things are public knowledge. For starters, her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, per her birth certificate, obtained by The Blast. As People suggested, the middle name Wildflower is likely an ode to Diaz's BFF, Drew Barrymore, whose 2015 memoir is titled "Wildflower." Raddix was born on December 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, where her family lives, via surrogacy.She also happens to be a big sister to her brother Cardinal, also born via surrogate in March 2024.

As they did with Cardinal, Diaz and Madden announced Raddix's birth via Instagram, where they informed fans that they felt "a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy." As a result, they made it clear that they wouldn't be posting anything else about their daughter, but ended the post teasing that she's "really really cute." Of course, Raddix has been spotted on occasion and photographed by paparazzi: once in Montecito, where the family owns a home, as well as at Sofia Richie's wedding in 2023, which she attended with her parents. Respectfully, her face has been blurred in most of the photos published online. It's likely that the child has also visited her mom on set from time to time — despite stepping away from acting for a period, Diaz is starring again with Jamie Foxx in 2025's "Back in Action."

To say Raddix is surrounded by Hollywood royalty is an understatement, especially when it comes to her aunties. Barrymore is referred to as Auntie Poo Poo on Diaz's Instagram, and Nicole Richie is married to Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel.