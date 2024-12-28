What We Know About Cameron Diaz's Daughter Raddix
The world knows plenty about Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband, Benji Madden, who married in 2015. However, less is known about the couple's daughter, Raddix — and they appear to like it that way. That being said, a few things are public knowledge. For starters, her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, per her birth certificate, obtained by The Blast. As People suggested, the middle name Wildflower is likely an ode to Diaz's BFF, Drew Barrymore, whose 2015 memoir is titled "Wildflower." Raddix was born on December 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, where her family lives, via surrogacy.She also happens to be a big sister to her brother Cardinal, also born via surrogate in March 2024.
As they did with Cardinal, Diaz and Madden announced Raddix's birth via Instagram, where they informed fans that they felt "a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy." As a result, they made it clear that they wouldn't be posting anything else about their daughter, but ended the post teasing that she's "really really cute." Of course, Raddix has been spotted on occasion and photographed by paparazzi: once in Montecito, where the family owns a home, as well as at Sofia Richie's wedding in 2023, which she attended with her parents. Respectfully, her face has been blurred in most of the photos published online. It's likely that the child has also visited her mom on set from time to time — despite stepping away from acting for a period, Diaz is starring again with Jamie Foxx in 2025's "Back in Action."
To say Raddix is surrounded by Hollywood royalty is an understatement, especially when it comes to her aunties. Barrymore is referred to as Auntie Poo Poo on Diaz's Instagram, and Nicole Richie is married to Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel.
Cameron Diaz wants to grow old with her daughter
As Cameron Diaz told friend Gwyneth Paltrow on her "Goop" podcast (via Bazaar), she wants to be around when Raddix is in her forties (which would be the 2060s; Diaz will be in her late eighties). "I think you have this amazing moment in your forties where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her–be there with her in her 40s," Diaz said. "I want to live to be 110." She believes she has a good shot, too. "My family's from sturdy stock. My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around."
Diaz has a refreshing take on aging and has always been honest about her views on getting older. She refers to the topic in her 2016 tome, "The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time." At the time, as she revealed to GMA, people were asking her if she was afraid to age. "I started asking...why should I be afraid?" Instead, she's embracing aging and hoping she does a lot of it so she can have that many more years with her children.